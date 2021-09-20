Bolsonaro wastes public funds to shame Brazilians at the UN – 20/09/2021

Let’s be clear: Bolsonaro’s trip to New York, to speak for the third time at the opening of the UN General Assembly, is useless in the service of demoralizing Brazil. He landed in town on Sunday. By order of the American secret service, he had to enter the hotel through the back door to avoid contact with protesters who shouted at the entrance: “Out, Bolsonaro.” Out to eat in the evening. He was forced to chew pizza with assistants on the sidewalk, as only those vaccinated have access to New York restaurants.

Let’s be blunt: Under Bolsonaro, Brazil’s image abroad has become a blur in which sanitary embarrassment, undemocratic raptures, economic stagnation and environmental destruction are mixed — not necessarily in that order. Bolsonaro realized the nightmare that frequented Ernesto Araújo’s dreams. The former chancellor said that if the actions of the Pocket Government make Brazil “an international pariah, then let us be that pariah.”

Lastly, let’s be didactic: So far, in matters of diplomacy, Bolsonaro has done the worst the best he could. It managed to undo the good image of Brazil abroad. To begin to remake what he undid, the president would have to reconcile two conflicting needs: to be Bolsonaro and to minimally preserve the national interest. But the previous demonstrations reinforce the suspicion that Bolsonaro and the national interest are really two irreconcilable elements.

The captain has already warned that he will defend at the UN the so-called time frame, which limits the demarcation of indigenous lands to areas occupied by the Indians in 1988. He claims that he speaks in the name of agribusiness. In fact, it echoes the interests of the agribusiness, that archaic piece of farming that invades, deforests and burns. Flying to New York to expose in a planetary showcase retrograde positions that drive away foreign capital is a new variant of the old habit of throwing public money out of the window. Brazilians pay to be embarrassed.