Bolsonaro Zeroes Import Tax on Medicines – News

Just before leaving for New York, this Sunday (19), President Jair Bolsonaro published on a social network that the Federal Government had zeroed import taxes for cancer drugs and devices for people with disabilities (PwD). The publication concerns taxes for five products, including transfemoral endoskeletal prostheses (leg prostheses), keyboards and other computer-accessible devices for people with disabilities (including visual), as well as the drug Atezolizumab, for cancer treatment. Atezolizumab, which is a monoclonal antibody indicated for the treatment of metastatic cancer, was included in Letec at an Import Tax rate with a tariff reduction of 2% to 0%.

The measures, approved last Wednesday (15) by the Executive Management Committee (Gecex) of the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) of the Ministry of Economy, modify the Import Tax by including these products in the Brazilian List of Exceptions the Common External Tariff (Letec) or the List of Information Technology and Telecommunications Goods (Lebit).

The Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) is responsible for policies and activities related to Brazilian foreign trade and tariff and non-tariff issues and export financing. The Executive Management Committee (Gecex) is the collegiate executive nucleus responsible for defining import and export rates, establishing trade defense measures, and internalizing rules of origin for trade agreements, among other attributions.

Accessibility

The Federal Government’s decision also included in Letec three types of transfemoral endoskeletal prostheses – in titanium, carbon fiber or aluminum – which had their aliquots reduced from 4% to 0%. In addition, the import tax on two types of special keyboards for computers: the alternative and programmable keyboard and the special keyboard with the possibility of reversing the mouse/keyboard function, had the tax reduced from 12% to 0%.

Keyboard masks and virtual keyboard software with scanning device, presented in the form of memory cards, also had their rates reduced to 0%, from a current level of 8% and 2%, respectively. In the case of keyboards and software, the tariff reduction instrument used was the List of Computer and Telecommunications Goods.

