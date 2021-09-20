Borja provokes Diego Alves after the goal and argues at halftime with Gabigol in Flamengo vs Grêmio | brazilian series a

Gabigol and Borja argue on their way to the locker room — Photo: SporTV
The confusion took place on the way to the locker room, with the right to a “let’s go group” having to separate the two delegations in the Maracanã tunnel.
Gabigol did not like Borja’s provocation, who countered by saying that the Flamengo player also made gestures in the game between the two clubs in Porto Alegre, for the Copa do Brasil, according to information from the Premiere broadcast.
Discussion at half-time between Flamengo and Grêmio — Photo: SporTV
On the occasion, Flamengo’s shirt 9 made a hand gesture with a number five to the stands, with a clear reference to Flamengo’s 5-0 victory over Grêmio, in the 2019 Libertadores.
In the broadcast images, it was also possible to see players like midfielder Diego Souza and full-back Rafinha calming the situation at Maracanã. Coach Renato Gaúcho also tried to calm the players’ spirits.
Borja celebrates the goal in Flamengo x Grêmio — Photo: André Durão
In the second half of the match, the game came to a standstill for another reason. Referee Marielson Alves Silva interrupted the match claiming to have been allegedly offended by Flamengo fans in the stands. Military police officers went to the scene to talk to a seated man. Then the game followed.
Flamengo x Grêmio – Best Moments