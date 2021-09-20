Brazil has 239 deaths from covid in 24 hours, the lowest number since November

Brazil registered today the lowest number of deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours since November last year. There were 239 deaths from the disease, according to the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

This is the lowest number in one day since November 22, when 181 deaths were recorded. With this, according to a survey carried out with the state departments of Health, the country has an average of 558 deaths per day in the last week.

Historically, on Sundays the numbers are lower than during the week, and today Rio Grande do Norte has not updated its data.

In all, the country already has 590,786 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. Compared to 14 days ago, it follows a stable trend (variation of -8%), the fifth day in a row after 22 days in decline.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Acre, Amapá, Ceará, Maranhão, Piauí, Rondônia, Roraima and Sergipe did not register any deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Twelve states and the Federal District had a drop in the moving average, while another 12 had stability. Only Roraima was discharged and Rio Grande do Norte did not update its data.

The Midwest and Northeast regions decreased by -26% and -18%, respectively. The others remained stable: North (-7%), Southeast (-3%) and South (-1%).

From yesterday to today, 9,172 new cases of the disease were registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,236,761 positive diagnoses of covid-19 have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (7%)

Minas Gerais: stable (12%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (2%)

São Paulo: stable (-14%)

North region

Northeast region

Paraíba: stable (-11%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (48%)*

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-30%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-18%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-48%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-17%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-5%)

In the last 24 hours, Brazil registered 244 new deaths caused by covid-19, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. In total, the disease caused 590,752 deaths across the country since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the official survey .

According to the folder’s data, there were 9,458 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today. Since March 2020, the number of infected has reached 21,239,783.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,253,273 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 395,758 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.