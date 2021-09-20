Brazil Records Fewer Number of Covid Deaths in 24 Hours Since November; 7 states had no deaths | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Sunday (19) 239 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 590,786 since the start of the pandemic. It is the lowest number of deaths recorded in one day since November 22, 2020 (when we had 181 victims). With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 558 –above the 500 mark for the sixth day in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -8% and points out a trend of stability for the fifth day, after 22 consecutive days of falling.

Seven states reported no deaths within 24 hours (see below).

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Sunday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Monday (13): 467

Tuesday (14): 520

Wednesday (15): 597

Thursday (16): 582

Friday (17): 546

Saturday (18): 565

Sunday (19): 558

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Only one state appears with an upward trend in deaths: Roraima. the state of large northern river did not release new data until this Sunday night.

Acre, Amapá, Ceará, Maranhão, Piauí, Rondônia and Roraima they did not record deaths in their last day bulletins.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 21,236,761 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 9,172 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 34,282 diagnoses per day, which results in a variation of +64% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, starting to indicate a trend of high.

The moving average of cases had been in a sequence of fall for 18 days in a row, approaching 15 thousand daily diagnoses, but jumped to above 34 thousand in the last days due to the insertion of tens of thousands of dammed cases after an adjustment in the system that concentrates these data. Over three days last week, RJ and SP together included more than 150,000 case records because of this problem, which resulted in this jump in the average.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

On the rise (1 state): RR

RR In stability (12 states): AP, MG, TO, PR, ES, BA, RJ, AC, SC, PB, PA, SP

AP, MG, TO, PR, ES, BA, RJ, AC, SC, PB, PA, SP Falling (12 states and the DF): RS, AL, MT, GO, PE, DF, RO, PI, MA, CE, AM, MS, SE

RS, AL, MT, GO, PE, DF, RO, PI, MA, CE, AM, MS, SE Did not disclose (1 state): RN

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 37% of the Brazilian population is fully immunized against Covid, that is, completed the vaccination schedule by taking the second or single dose of vaccines. In total, there are 80,285,227 people, which corresponds to 37.64% of the population, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who took the first dose of vaccines and are partially immunized are 141,623,847, which corresponds to 66.39% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 300,628 people.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, 222,209,007 doses were applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: +7%

MG: +12%

RJ: +2%

SP: -14%

DF: -30%

GO: -22%

MS: -48%

MT: -18%

AC: 0%

AM: -43%

AP: +13%

PA: -12%

RO: -33%

RR: +27%

TO: +9%

AL: -18%

BA: +6%

EC: -40%

MA: -38%

PB: -11%

PE: -26%

PI: -33%

RN: the state did not release new data until 8 pm. Considering the data until 20h on Saturday (18), it was +20% (high)

SE: -83%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

