Brazil registers 660 deaths in 24 hours by Covid and surpasses 590 thousand deaths – 18/09/2021 – Balance and Health

Brazil recorded 660 deaths by Covid and 115,814 cases this Saturday (18th). With that, the country reaches 590,404 deaths and 21,218,350 people infected by Sars-CoV-2. Acre, Amapá, Rondônia, Roraima and Sergipe did not register any deaths in the last 24 hours.

São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro pulled the number of cases up. On Thursday (16) and this Friday (17), São Paulo included thousands of cases dammed up from past months. On Thursday, there were 22,678 infections and on Friday, 23,586.

Rio de Janeiro did not release the data in time this Friday, and there was a big jump between the numbers of infections from Thursday to this Saturday. While on Thursday 997 cases were registered, this Saturday there were 105,700.

According to the states, this damming of data has occurred due to an instability in the Ministry of Health’s system.

The moving average of deaths remains stable and is now 545 lives lost per day.

Even with numbers lower than the very high previous data, the moment deserves attention and care. The country already has community circulation of the most transmissible delta variant, which has been causing significant increases in cases in other countries.

Country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Covid-19 vaccination data, also collected by the consortium, were updated in 18 states.

Brazil registered 980,443 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Saturday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 312,423 first doses and 635,565 second. 4,245 single doses and 28,210 booster doses were also recorded.

In all, 141,453,669 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil —75,882,582 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizing agent.

Added to the single doses of the Janssen vaccine against Covid, there are already 80,054,632 people with a complete vaccination schedule in the country.​

Thus, 89.81% of the population over 18 years old has already received at least one dose (in this case, the 1st dose of any vaccine or a single dose immunizing agent) and 49.33% (also over 18 years old) received either the two doses received or the single dose from Janssen.

Even those who completed the vaccination schedule with two doses must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distance, experts say.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​