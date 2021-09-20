Brazilian industry goes from 9th to 14th in the world and will lose more positions – Economy

In the last 15 years, the Brazilian industry went from the 9th position, among the largest in the world, to the 14th. In the same period, the country’s participation in global manufacturing fell by almost half: from 2.2% to 1. 3%, according to the Institute of Studies for Industrial Development (Iedi).

Among other problems, two strong and sequential crises – that of 2015/2016 (of the Dilma government) and that of 2020 (of the pandemic) – claimed jobs, launches, innovation and investments, which were so small they were unable to restore the depreciation of factories. With less force, the value they add to the economy has shrunk by 1.5% year after year between 2005 and 2020.

A considerable part of emerging countries went in the opposite direction, as shown by the extensive study by Iedi. Now, the post-pandemic tends to aggravate the situation, with developed nations working to bring industry back to their homelands.

“In just a few months, the pandemic created pandemonium in the entire global production, logistics and trade chain”, says Glauco Arbix, coordinator of the humanities area at USP’s Artificial Intelligence Center. “The big economies have realized the importance of having factories close to the consumer, to depend less on globalized logistics.”

The response from the great powers, says Rafael Cagnin, economist at Iedi, was quick. The structuring of Biden’s plans in the US, the European Union’s recovery and China’s five-year growth plan, with practical, detailed actions – and a huge volume of money – reinforced the economic dynamism of the Northern hemisphere, which tends to gain musculature and taking a new leap.

“Geographically far from this dynamic economic axis, the rest of the world plays a supporting role, including Brazil and Latin America,” says Cagnin. “In this new reality, being a potential market is not enough: it is necessary to materialize and make the promise come true.”

The closure of factories of multinationals in the country in the midst of a pandemic is one of the signs of this change of axis and of this kind of “tiredness” – and the repositioning of global chains. To name a few examples, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, LG and Sony have closed assembly lines in Brazil.

“The pandemic only reinforced a movement of the last ten years, of recalibrating the technological process, which is the essence of Industry 4.0, with the modernization of all economic activities”, says Cagnin.

With the structural change, experts say, the risk is for Brazilian manufacturing to go from being small to being totally irrelevant. By becoming even more susceptible to instabilities in commodities, the country tends to maintain low growth and create poorly paid jobs. “No less honorable, low-skilled jobs have salaries consistent with what they produce,” says Arbix. “This situation condemns Brazil to being a middle-income country – and to profound inequality.”

Although part of the local manufacturers try to follow industry 4.0, not everything depends on the private initiative. As on many other fronts, there is a lack of State policies that provide conditions for the execution of strategies. “What’s the point of putting sensors, robots and artificial intelligence in production, if the internet or energy drops when it rains?”, says Cagnin. “How is it possible to move towards sustainability if you have to turn on an oil-powered generator with the threat of power outages?”

In practice, in addition to the lack of infrastructure, the government’s agenda focused on innovation, productivity, competitiveness and international integration has also had little effect. “The Industry 4.0 Chamber, for example, did not have effective actions with an impact”, says Cagnin. “The Brasil Mais program, to improve the productivity of micro, small and medium-sized companies, is shy and does not take off.”

The business environment and cost reduction in Brazil remain locked. There is also no clear and orderly strategy for international integration. “These programs always have a lot of marketing, but they could offer some help,” says Arbix. “But with the government in a situation of paralysis and worried about re-election, the public apparatus is demobilized and the business sector, which grew under the wing of the State, but has many obstacles, suffers.”

If it fails to help on the one hand, the government is even harming one of the areas in which the national productive sector has modernized: private financing. With the change in the direction of resources from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), which reduced loans to large groups, companies had to learn to raise funds in the market.

“It was a learning experience, possible when interest rates came into place and the BNDES left: many companies started to understand the debt market, who the agents are, the procedures and economic-financial criteria to be considered”, says Cagnin. “It’s not something that happens overnight, especially when the pandemic throws sand in the process.”

After six years of an adverse environment, when companies started to move forward, the volatility caused by political noise and greater fiscal risk, threatens this path. An investment banker, who asks not to be identified, sees the next year as companies making fewer stock offerings and issuing more debt, but with no growth in demand for resources, due to an almost zero rise in GDP. Furthermore, with Selic and higher risks, money becomes more expensive.

“It is a short-lived trajectory because the financial sector, in order to invest and release credit, needs to be guaranteed a return and predictability – nothing that is on the radar”, says Arbix. “Brazil has exceptions, but its companies have little muscle and cannot break this perverse cycle alone, to regain confidence.”