Brazilian Youtuber is hospitalized with Covid-19: “Impaired lung”

the youtuber Douglas Mesquita Silva, better known by the nickname of rubbery rat, used his social networks last Saturday (18) to report that he was diagnosed with Covid-19. However, due to the seriousness of his case, the boy was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in São Paulo.

Douglas has already taken the first dose of the vaccine against the Covid-19, but the symptoms appeared in the September 10th. The content producer did a test, but it was negative. As the symptoms persisted, he retested the day 14 and the result was positive.

People arrived in SP and came straight to the emergency room, I’m short of breath and too tired, I did all the exams and I’m waiting, soon I’ll let you know if I’m going home or not pic.twitter.com/X90zffwAOe — Borrachudo Mouse #Ratao4M (@ratoborrachudo) September 18, 2021

As his condition was already a little more serious, the boy went to Intensive treatment unit (ICU) and did not hide his nervousness. “I had an anxiety crisis, I’ve cried but now I’ve accepted, I’m hospitalized in the personal ICU, my condition evolved in hours and this was the standard procedure, I have part of my lung already damaged but I’m still fighting”, he declared through the Twitter.

I had an anxiety crisis, I’ve cried but now I’ve accepted, I’m hospitalized in the personal ICU, my condition evolved in hours and this was the standard procedure, I have part of my lung already damaged but I’m still fighting, thank you friends and family and fans of course and take care of yourselves not to go through this pic.twitter.com/rROCFSEq47 — Borrachudo Mouse #Ratao4M (@ratoborrachudo) September 18, 2021

On the internet, many fans are wishing they were getting better, but Douglas hasn’t brought any updates since last Saturday (18th). O rubbery rat, as it became known, works with YouTube since 2008 and it is a great reference, especially in the universe gamer. Currently, your channel already has 3.7 million of subscribers.

