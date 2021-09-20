Bruna Marquezine draws attention with sheer dress in Mykonos | celebrities

Instagram Bruna Marquezine in Mykonos

Bruna Marquezine, 26, started Monday (20) among the most talked about topics on Twitter. The reason for the highlight is the records of his trip to Mykonos, Greece.

Among the photos that have attracted the most attention from fans is one in which the actress wears a see-through dress. The beach getaway that so caught the public’s attention was worn accompanied by a mustard-colored bikini.

Marquezine embarked for Mykonos at the invitation of Korres, a natural beauty brand present in more than 30 countries and that has now arrived in Brazil. “I loved the whole experience, from formulating my own yogurt moisturizer to learning about the sustainable crafting behind each product,” he wrote.

On social networks, especially on Twitter, Bruna Marquezine has collected praise. “Bruna Marquezine’s natural hair is perfect I swear, she should wear natural more often,” said one admirer. “Bruna Marquezine’s beauty was the reason for my breakdown,” joked another. Check out more reactions collected on the platform.

this hair that Bruna Marquezine is wearing now is the best, it was very beautiful on her — Bell (@mfbeduarte) September 20, 2021

I wanted to be Bruna Marquezine now that she is just enjoying and being a big hottie in Greece. But I’m here in Porto Seguro being ugly and freaking out because I have to deliver a preview of my qualification tomorrow and I haven’t written anything yet. — Martina (@martinaribeir) September 20, 2021

I wanted all the transparent dresses that Bruna Marquezine has been wearing these days 🤤 — I saw (@vicwxx) September 20, 2021

I always look at the photo of Bruna Marquezine at the insta I have to look twice because I always think it’s Kendall kkkkkkk — Duda (@duckcost) September 20, 2021

I woke up thinking about Bruna Marquezine’s abdomen. good morning siteee — João Vitor (@_vitorfreitas_) September 20, 2021

Now that you’re on top of one of the topics of the day, check out Bruna Marquezine’s Mykonos records.