Bruna Marquezine draws attention with sheer dress in Mykonos | celebrities

Bruna Marquezine, 26, started Monday (20) among the most talked about topics on Twitter. The reason for the highlight is the records of his trip to Mykonos, Greece.
Among the photos that have attracted the most attention from fans is one in which the actress wears a see-through dress. The beach getaway that so caught the public’s attention was worn accompanied by a mustard-colored bikini.
Marquezine embarked for Mykonos at the invitation of Korres, a natural beauty brand present in more than 30 countries and that has now arrived in Brazil. “I loved the whole experience, from formulating my own yogurt moisturizer to learning about the sustainable crafting behind each product,” he wrote.
On social networks, especially on Twitter, Bruna Marquezine has collected praise. “Bruna Marquezine’s natural hair is perfect I swear, she should wear natural more often,” said one admirer. “Bruna Marquezine’s beauty was the reason for my breakdown,” joked another. Check out more reactions collected on the platform.
Now that you’re on top of one of the topics of the day, check out Bruna Marquezine’s Mykonos records.