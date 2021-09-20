Brusque registers 18 new cases and 131 active this Saturday

With the record of 18 new cases this Saturday, 18, the city of Brusque has a total of 29,047 people who have had the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. In all, 18 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

According to data from the epidemiological bulletin released by the Health Surveillance Board of the total cases, 28,599 are considered recovered. There are 131 active cases and six under investigation.

Two people and one patient are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The city already accounts for 317 losses from the disease.

Regarding vaccines, 143,530 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 94,078. And those fully immunized add up to 49,452.

Guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center for Respiratory Symptomatic Patients, which works seven days a week, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Arena Brusque. At other times, the service takes place at the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

Questions can be answered by WhatsApp: (47) 98848-1054.

