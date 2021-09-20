BTG Launches Direct Cryptocurrency Buying Platform with an Eye on Common Investors – Economics

The IPO of the American cryptocurrency broker Coinbase, which debuted on the Stock Exchange valued at around R$ 500 billion, was the necessary push for the creation of the cryptoeconomy. And this investor interest in the subject has already reached Brazil, with banks moving to offer their customers the option. In this race, BTG Pactual will come out ahead, with an announcement to be made today.

O BTG Pactual it will be the first Brazilian financial institution to offer its clients the possibility of investing directly in cryptocurrencies – today the only possibilities are via funds and/or ETFs, which mirror the indices listed on the Stock Exchange. In mid-October, BTG will launch Mynt, an in-house developed platform to provide direct access to digital currencies. It will also be coupled to BTG Digital, the bank’s retail investment platform.

Outgoing customers will be able to buy bitcoins, the most famous of cryptocurrencies, and ether. But the idea is, little by little, to increase the range of digital currencies, says the partner at BTG and one of those responsible for the bank’s digital assets, André Portilho. According to him, the subject has been gestated since 2017.

Portilho says that the idea is not to attract cryptocurrency enthusiasts, but to offer other investors the possibility of this investment – ​​and with the security of a bank. “We started to be questioned by our customers for this investment”, he says. Contents about this investment will be included on the platform, as well as news and classes on the subject.

the broker XP it is also studying launching its own cryptocurrency trading platform, as reported by Estadão. The project is already seen as indispensable to complement the existing platform. Sought, XP did not comment.

Cryptoactive funds, however, are already available not only on BTG and XP, but also on digital banks such as Inter, C6 and Nubank, according to a survey carried out by Quantum Finance. In total, there are already more than 100 fund options, not counting the index funds, the ETFs already available on the Exchange.

big banks

On this front, big banks are still shy. At Itaú, there is still no cryptocurrency fund, but an option was launched on the shelf that seeks to invest in companies that can benefit from the use of blockchain technology, according to the bank.

Capital injection. While traditional institutions analyze how they will act in this market, some companies in this sector are getting bigger. This is the case of Mercado Bitcoin, one of the newest Brazilian unicorns, after an investment of R$ 1 billion led by the Japanese conglomerate Softbank.

“This movement abroad explains the entry of B3 and large banks into crypto (in investment options), they started to see value in technology. If they didn’t move, they would be run over by this movement abroad”, says the president of the Bitcoin Market, Reinaldo Rabelo.

The company already has in its strategic plan some growth paths, such as internationalization. Another strategy is to partner with marketplaces, as the perception is that they will offer digital currencies to customers. According to Rabelo, the company started negotiations for a IPO, but opted for private funding.

The president of the sector association, Abcripto, Rodrigo Monteiro, claims that the cryptocurrency market is booming. According to the executive, there is a group of companies with a lot of maturity and, after the announcement of the capture of the Bitcoin Market with Softbank, others would be close to making similar announcements.

While Brazil does not create rules for cryptocurrencies, the sector created a self-regulation and claims to deny membership to a part of the companies that request membership.

Rabelo, from the Bitcoin Market, believes the time has come for the sector to be regulated. He says he has a compliance team of 40 people and that the business is audited by a large company. For the executive, regulation will equalize the market, imposing limits. Rabelo recalls that, at Mercado Bitcoin, all transactions are identified, with major transactions reported to the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf).

Foxbit negotiates funding

After Coinbase went public with billions of dollars and the Bitcoin Market was raised, Foxbit, another national cryptoactive company, is looking for an investor to expand its operation, which started in 2014. The conversations started about 20 days ago, says the founder and president of Foxbit, João Canhada. “We’ve already sat down to talk to three stools. They want to join the initiative, they are thinking about how they will participate in this market”, he says.

According to Canhada, when the company was created, there was a lot of discrimination. Now the market turns trillions of dollars. “Today it is already clear that this is the next wave. Banks have already tested the appetite of customers, who want this product, so now they are learning how to enter this universe.”

After it is capitalized, Foxbit already has its strategic plan drawn up. The intention is to expand the investment ecosystem so that its clients can invest in other assets – the traditional ones, in this case, such as shares and fixed income.

The idea is that the investor who sold bitcoins – and who may have made a lot of money – does not need to leave the platform to diversify their investments. Initially, Foxbit must close a partnership with a brokerage – and then, evaluating the results, will consider whether it will be worth it to be its own securities brokerage.