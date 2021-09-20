‘Buy it now or regret it later,’ says an analyst predicting up to 30% for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano

Optimism has returned to the cryptocurrency market as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to close to US$ 50,000 and, with that, analysts are again identifying an opportunity for the main cryptocurrency in the market to break its highest historical value above US$64ml.

One such analyst is Akash Girimath of FXStreet who points out that the price of Bitcoin is currently hovering above the $46,833 support floor, indicating that the cryptoactive it appears to be consolidating between two crucial barriers, $50,000 and $44,705.

In this way, according to him, a decisive daily closing above US$ 50,000 would bring more confidence among investors and will start an upward trend that will recover the losses caused. after the September 7 crash and will drive the BTC to explore the Fair Value Gap (FVG) which ranges from $51,483 to $56.361.

“In a bullish case, the BTC could extend this run to retest the next psychological level at $60,000 or the all-time high at $64,854,” he said.

Also according to him, the miners’ position index (IPM) adds optimism to the analysis. CryptoQuant defines this index as the proportion of the BTC that leaves all miners’ portfolios relative to their 1-year moving average. Values ​​above 2 indicate that most miners are selling.

“A low MPI suggests that miners are not selling their Bitcoins, as they expect an optimistic outlook,” he stresses, noting that the IPM is currently low.

Bitcoin should keep rising

Also bringing a positive outlook for Bitcoin price is Transfero, issuer of the main Brazilian-based stablecoin BRZ, which points out that the miners sell off last week caused the market’s “feeling of fear” in relative to bitcoin increase.

As a result, the Fear & Greed index reached 30 points (the lowest level in the last 30 days) in the week between September 10th and 17th.

However, according to an analysis by Transfero, investors’ concern has opened up new opportunities for buying.

“The $42,700 support has not been broken and, depending on the buying strength, we may have a U-shaped rebound in the coming days, which is characterized by a strong decline, going through a lateralized period and then a strong recovery”, assessed the company’s team. If that happens, the BTC will return to the range of US$51.2 thousand.

According to Transfero, this quick recovery may occur due to some evident graphic factors such as the beginning of the “Golden Cross” (crossing of the moving averages of 50 and 200 periods) and the decreasing volumes, which reinforce the loss of strength of the correction.

Although expectations and optimism in the market remain high, the Transfero team warns that it is important to pay attention to the main news in the global market. For example, the crisis at China Evergrande Group, China’s leading real estate developer, turns on a warning signal that could end up affecting the crypto market.

“A liquidity rush to raise funds and stop losses on major exchanges could occur. It would be something similar to what happened in March 2020, with the beginning of the pandemic”, highlights the team of analysts.

However, the big difference is that, since then, the crypto market has been growing and getting stronger. The global marketcap in March 2020 was $260 billion; it currently stands at over $2 trillion.

Another interesting detail pointed out by Transfero is the loss of dominance of the BTC, which currently stands at 41.4%. This represents a drop of almost 30% compared to the beginning of the year.

“Altcoins have been gaining more space in the crypto market, mainly due to the growth of cryptoactives such as Ethereum, Solana and Cardano, and their respective decentralized ecosystems (DeFi)”, concludes Transfero

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe indicates that the moment is a buying opportunity not only for Bitcoin but for Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) which, as well as the main cryptocurrency in the market, are ready for a new high.

“Recently, on the Bitcoin price, we did a nice retest, so the price came back above the range ($47,000-$50,000) and we actually retested the levels I wanted ($47,000), and that’s pretty normal at this stage where we get some consolidation in the Bitcoin markets,” he said.

According to him, keeping the value of the BTC between US$46,000 and US$47,000 is essential to pave the way for US$50,000 and beyond.

“After hitting $50,000 I’m assuming that we’re going to get some sideways action where the altcoins will be absolutely great. And once we get past $50,000, I think Bitcoin will be going back to a new all-time high,” he pointed out.

The analyst also predicts that ETH may hit new highs in this new bullish cycle, especially on its Bitcoin pair.

“So the critical level for Ethereum to look at is this entire region that we have around 0.072 BTC ($3,394) and, if that holds up, I think we’re going to have new highs relatively soon.”

As for Cardano, the strategist says that despite the ADA’s poor performance last week, he expects more price advantages for the cryptocurrency after it establishes a new level of support after launching smart contracts on its blockchain.

“As long as Cardano stays above that $1.90 level, I think it will keep moving up. At the moment, it’s just finding a new balance after the fact that we’ve launched the smart contracts, and that’s usually done with a slight corrective move before we have a continuation of the bullish move.”

