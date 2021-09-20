Caboclo tried to deal to omit harassment

The secretary of Rogério Caboclo, whose name is being kept confidential, this Sunday revealed new details about the harassment suffered at the CBF headquarters by its president. The employee said that she suffered repeated intimidations and had severe depression after the episodes. In an attempt to reach an agreement, she was offered courses in Europe, money for the purchase of a new apartment and promotion in the entity with a good career plan. The secretary claims, however, that she refused any agreement with the director and, from then on, received absurd requests from Caboclo, such as not revealing cases of harassment and justifying her absence from work as family problems.







Rogerio Caboclo was removed from the position of president of the CBF Photo: Wallace Teixeira / Futura Press

“I asked him (Rogério) to leave the CBF presidency. He refused and in exchange offered me compensation to buy an apartment, take a course in Europe with all expenses paid and have a promotion to a management position, to stay there until I retired. But I was in no condition to continue working at CBF with that man, who gave me a feeling of terror just thinking about being next to him again,” said the employee in an interview with Fantastic, gives TV Globo.

She returned to work at the entity after five months away. The employee says that she will continue to fight for respect for women in the professional environment and reported all the difficulties she faced during these months, licensed by the CBF.

“It’s a situation that no woman should go through at any time in life. It’s a pain that doesn’t end. It’s a pain that never leaves me. No time do I forget it exists. It’s always present, latent, in all moments of my day. My dignity is priceless. Because I kept thinking about the women who would come after me. It was unacceptable to protect a harasser,” said the employee, who also recalled how she felt after reporting the cases of harassment.

“I had many panic attacks. Mainly because I suffered many threats from Rogério Caboclo. He sent a car to the door of my house, feeling that I was being followed. He had my computer, my bank account hacked,” she explained and also stated that cases of harassment started right from the first contacts with the removed president. “Since the first moment, he has already crossed the line with me. Since the first trip, to Luque, in Paraguay. And he, on that trip, made comments about my body. I thought that it didn’t fit in a boss-employee relationship. same trip, he spent the night calling my room, I didn’t answer.”

About three months ago, the CBF employee revealed that she had been sexually and morally harassed by the president who had been removed. In recorded audios, Caboclo asks about the subordinate’s relationships, details of her personal life and if she masturbated. A little over two weeks ago, Rogério Caboclo made an agreement with the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro for the payment of R$ 110 thousand in food and cell phones to file the case in the criminal area on cases of moral and sexual harassment against an employee of CBF. The trustee denies all charges.

Caboclo was removed from the command of the entity in June and, after the investigations were carried out, the Ethics Committee asked him to stay out of office for 15 months for ‘inappropriate conduct’. The decision is up to the General Assembly of the entity to confirm. Members of the CBF’s high command are working so that Caboclo can leave his post permanently and a new board can assume command of football. Sponsors and FIFA are alert about the direction of the entity that leads Brazilian football.