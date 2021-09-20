Caixa releases withdrawal of the 5th installment for the last group; check the dates

This Monday (20/09), Caixa finalized the release of withdrawals from the 5th installment of emergency aid. Know who can cash out.

All payments related to 5th installment of emergency aid have already been duly deposited in the beneficiaries’ accounts. Now, Caixa ends the release of immediate withdrawals to the general public of the program. In other words, those who are not part of the Bolsa Família program. Beneficiaries who were born between January and November have already been able to withdraw the amount of up to R$375.

This Monday (09/20), the release was made to the beneficiaries of the last group: born in december. As with previous payments, the dates were defined in a staggered manner, taking into account the month of the beneficiary’s birthday. Remembering that those enrolled in Bolsa Família were able to withdraw the money within the same period provided for deposits.

The values ​​of emergency aid remain unchanged. In other words, mothers who are heads of the family are still entitled to the amount of R$375 per month, while those who live alone are entitled to R$150. For other citizens, with more than one member in the family group, the average amount per installment is R$250 until the end of the program.

Emergency assistance: calendar for withdrawal of the 5th installment

Withdrawals of the 5th installment to the general public were staggered according to the birthday month. Those who were born in December, this way, can already withdraw the benefit this Monday, September 20th. With this release, Caixa completes the calendar related to the 5th installment of the benefit. Remembering that the entire processing of the program in 2021 is being carried out by Dataprev.

Check out the full calendar below for release of the loot of the 5th installment for the general public of the benefit (members of CadÚnico and citizens who received the aid in December 2020):