Calleri in 15 minutes: see how the Argentine made his debut in the São Paulo shirt | São Paulo

Calleri made his debut with the São Paulo shirt last Sunday, at Morumbi, in a 2-1 victory over Atlético-GO, in a game valid for the 21st round of Brasileirão. It took a few minutes on the field, but the Argentine left the impression that he could be a good alternative for coach Hernán Crespo.

It had been nearly five months since Calleri had acted. The forward took the field 33 minutes into the second half, replacing Luciano, who scored the second goal in São Paulo.

In just over 15 minutes on the field, counting the extras, Calleri moved, fought with the defenders and looked for a game. The Argentine even came close to giving his first assist in this second spell at Tricolor. See the video above.

1 of 2 Calleri entered the final stretch of the match between São Paulo and Atlético-GO — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Calleri entered the final stretch of the match between São Paulo and Atlético-GO — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

On minute 41, Calleri received a first pass from Gabriel, started from the right side of the entrance to the area and crossed strong, low. The ball passed within centimeters of meeting Emiliano Rigoni, scorer of the first goal and the main player from São Paulo in the victory.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

Calleri’s presence bothered Atlético-GO defenders and gave another option to Crespo, who used a lighter attack with Rigoni and Luciano in this Sunday’s match.

Highlights: São Paulo 2 x 1 Atlético-GO for the 21st round of the Brasileirão 2021

Calleri made his debut for São Paulo after 1,894 days away from Morumbi. The last game had been on July 13, 2016, in elimination for Atlético Nacional, for the semifinal stage of the Copa Libertadores.

The Argentine, presented with idol status by the club’s fans, has good numbers in the São Paulo shirt. In 31 games, in the six months he wore tricolor in 2016, the center forward scored 16 goals and gave three assists.

A Voz da Torcida – Caio: “Victory deserved and mainly necessary”

Now, Crespo and the coaching staff are looking to rehabilitate Calleri’s competitive pace. The Argentine can win more minutes this Wednesday, when from 20:30 (GMT), Tricolor receives América-MG, again at Morumbi, in a late game of the 19th round.

With this Sunday’s victory, São Paulo reached 25 points and rose to 12th place in the table, within the classification zone for the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.