Camila Queiroz cries at Altas Horas and remembers teenage prejudice

This Saturday (18), Camila Queiroz participated in the High hours and talked about the time he was at school. “I suffered a lot of prejudice for being tall. I remember complaining a lot. Even today I pay attention to my posture”, said the actress, showing that she usually shrinks her body.

“At that time, at the age of 12, growing up, puberty, the boys discovered, at that time already outdated, that ‘beautiful women had to be hot’, and I fit zero into that pattern. It started to get bad for me”, recalled the actress.

“I liked to play volleyball, handball, and then they started to exclude me, ‘you’re too tall, too thin, you’re the team’s pole’. It’s something that even today reverberates on my social networks. Sometimes I post a picture and say ‘you’re too thin, you need to eat’. I say ‘people, I’ve always been like that, come back on Instagram and you’ll see that this was always my body’”, pointed Camila.

Afterwards, Kell Smith entered the program’s stage to perform with Father Fábio de Melo. The duo sang the song Vivendo, by Kell. The song says in an excerpt ‘and to get over losing someone you loved so much, and this feeling that I’m not capable, living’. Camila, who lost her father in 2019, cried at the performance.