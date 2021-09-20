Camila Queiroz cries at ‘Altas Horas’, is asked why and vents: “I lost my faith”

The actress Camila Queiroz was moved to tears during the High hours this Saturday (18) and could not hold back the emotion. she cried while Father Fabio de Melo sang on the program.

For Serginho Groismann, she told why she was so shaken and remembered the loss of her father.

“I had a moment when I lost my faith when I lost my father. I was half blind, lost. I always knew that something had broken inside of me, little by little I found myself again. I’ve already changed my religion along the way. I’m completely open to knowing religions, I’m open-hearted”, she stated.

Also on the program, she recalled the success secret truths, which is being redisplayed. She recalled, for example, her difficulty in getting rid of her accent in her first work on TV.

“My luck is that Angel was a character from the interior of São Paulo, so I was able to use my accent. Then came Malfada that I had to strengthen. Next, I took a character from Rio and there it was a challenge. I had to do phono and I made a mistake at the beginning because I wanted to get it right right away”, she stated.

The actress says that throughout the telenovela she was balancing her talent. “When we want to get it right, we make a mistake. We have to let things flow. It wasn’t good, but I adjusted it throughout the soap opera. I don’t know where it switches on and off, but when I get on set, it comes”, declared.

VENT

The actress Camila Queiroz vented on social networks late on Tuesday (14) after being called “weak” by a TV critic.

He commented on the actress’ performance in secret truths, her first TV job that aired 7 years ago when she didn’t have any experience in front of the cameras.