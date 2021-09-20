Camila Queiroz cries with a musical performance at “Altas Horas”, and remembers a delicate period: “I was half blind, lost”

A lot of emotion involved! During her participation in the program “Altas Horas”, which was shown yesterday (18), Camila Queiroz could not contain her tears when she saw Father Fábio de Melo and Kell Smith sharing the vocals in the song “Vivendo”. On stage, the artist explained that she had remembered a delicate moment in her trajectory, right after her father’s death. The actress also recalled the time when she faced prejudice at school for being too tall, a pattern considered “old fashioned” by some people.

Sérgio Queiroz died in 2017, aged 53. Soon after, Camila Queiroz lived a moment when she had doubts about her belief, and it was exactly this period that the song featured in the program reminded her. “I lost my faith when I lost my father. I was half blind, lost. I always knew that something had broken inside of me, little by little I found myself again. I’ve already changed my religion along the way. I’m completely open to knowing religions, I’m open-hearted”, said.

In the chat with presenter Serginho Groismann, the star also spoke about her school days, when she lived with nasty comments from her classmates. “I suffered a lot of prejudice for being tall. When I was growing up, that beautiful woman had to be hot and I fit zero into that pattern, so it was bad for me. I liked to play volleyball and they started to exclude me because I was too tall and thin, the class pole”, remembered.

“Incredibly, this is something that reverberates on my social networks. Sometimes I post a picture and they say I’m too thin, but I’ve always been like that. At the same time, girls who have the same biotype as me thank me because I’m representing them”, he added.

Secret Truths 2

Currently, Camila Queiroz is in full swing with the recording of the sequel to “Verdades Secretas”, which will debut this year, exclusively on Globoplay. The novelties of the plot are locked under lock and key, but the actress gave a small spoiler to “Altas Horas”. “We finish the story [da primeira temporada] already with a transformation in Angel’s life and, now, we see the continuation of this transformation. I always wondered where Walcyr is taking Angel“, started.

“What I can give as a spoiler is that all the characters from the first season, who come back in the second, are transformed, mature, especially me and Agatha [Moreira], that we were girls, very thirsty for the pot. It will surprise everyone and it’s closer than everyone imagines”, delivered. We can’t wait!

Meanwhile, the way is to continue checking the rerun of the first season, which is currently airing on TV Globo. In fact, Queiroz has also been following the story. “It’s been my first opportunity to see the full season. I’ve been trying to watch with a lot of empathy because it’s normal that we cover ourselves, judge ourselves, but it was my first job, I was discovering all that, learning a lot”, evaluated.

“There have been curious situations where I was recording ‘Truths 2’ and passing the call on TV ‘Truths 1’, and I was playing Angel again, ready to record a very difficult scene, and passing a call about a difficult week, I turned to TV and I said: ‘My daughter, you don’t know what awaits you in this second season’. It went from Angel to Angel”, joked the artist.