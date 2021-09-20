“Cancer of Brazilian football”; Renato Portaluppi gets annoyed with defeat and ‘detonates’ Grêmio’s posture

After the duel in RJ, the former Tricolor coach regretted the attitudes of the athletes from Rio Grande do Sul to impede the progress of the match; the arbitration was the target of criticism

O Guild went to the Maracanã stadium, last Sunday night (19), and won O Flamengo by the score of 1×0. In a game valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, Tricolor Gaucho reached the triumph with a goal from Miguel Borja, in the additions of the initial step. The important result makes the team of coach Luiz Felipe Scolari close to leaving the relegation zone.

The match in Rio de Janeiro, the third recent meeting between the two teams, was nervous, marked by discussions on the field and on the way to the locker room, at halftime. After the match, the coach Renato Portaluppi, from Flamengo, criticized The posture From Grêmio players, complaining about the wax over the 90 minutes.

“It’s the evil of Brazilian football, not only against Flamengo. The teams score, start to score wax. It takes time to hit the side, hit the foul. It’s not the evil of today’s game. It’s the cancer of Brazilian football. Only referees can stop this. Every replaced player falls. There’s nothing, fall down to buy time”, he complained.

“Referees have to be more naughty than players. When it’s time to add, add how he gave it today. I’m not freeing my team, no. In the goalkeeper alone, at the beginning of the second half, they won four, five minutes. This is the reality”, added Renato, recalling the injury of Gabriel Chapecó, who had to be replaced.

“The referees do nothing. I went to charge the referee after the game, if I take 12 minutes that he gave, see how long the game was. It’s no use giving that time and teams gain another five minutes of wax. If not, every day things get worse in Brazilian football. This cancer has to be cut as quickly as possible.”, completed the former Grêmio coach.