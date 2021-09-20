Casares says that the termination with Daniel Alves was an act of São Paulo’s responsibility – 09/19/2021

After the victory of São Paulo over Atlético-GO, the president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, commented on the contract termination with Daniel Alves, agreed last Thursday. According to the agent, São Paulo was responsible for putting an end to the player’s trajectory at the club.

Casares believes that the administration prior to his signed an unsustainable contract with Daniel Alves, compromising the club’s financial health. The president also explained why the two parties reached an agreement, noting that the Morumbi club could have to pay an even larger amount to the player in the future.

“Daniel Alves is a great player, an international player. He came to São Paulo with a salary completely incompatible with the reality of São Paulo and Brazilian football. and another that external, which could subsidize 60%, perhaps 70% of the salary. This did not happen, this budgetary sequence was impracticable,” President Julio Casares told the Band.

Casares also completed:

“Sometimes, the fan doesn’t understand and says: ‘Wow, Daniel needs a release from São Paulo to go to another club by the 24th, why make a deal?’ Because he can get an injunction in the Labor Court, go to another club and file a lawsuit. What we are paying could be three, four times more if he went to court, with interest, legal fees, fines, monetary correction … São Paulo was responsible. I can’t put a debt of that size on my successors, we’re paying for the institution.”

Casares also recalled that São Paulo acted in a similar way by terminating other veterans of the squad such as Hernanes, in addition to not renewing with Spanish full-back Juanfran.

“The contract had several types of remuneration, but the CLT part we kept up to date and we were talking. But São Paulo made a move that it did not just with Daniel. Hernanes, who also had a very high salary, also had the contract amicably terminated. Juanfran too. A player with international shooting, he had an incompatible salary. São Paulo is making a move to take 2021, which was a year of great financial agony, so that we enter 2022 in a good way healthy,” concluded the president.

Apparently, São Paulo has agreed to pay what it owes for the next five years, in equal installments, starting in January 2022. The club will disburse approximately R$ 400 thousand monthly to pay Daniel Alves. In all, R$ 24 million will be earmarked for the player.

In case they had to pay everything that the lateral would be entitled to receive until the end of their contract, which was valid until December 2022, the Tricolor would be left with a loss of more than R$ 50 million.