Cassio Gabus Mendes reports Luis Gustavo’s final moments

“He had bowel cancer for about three years. It was very difficult. In the last month, he spent some time in the hospital, but he died at home. He wanted to go home. It was fine, calm. He managed to stay a week and a half in The family said goodbye to him. He was even happy, smiling a little. And he slept. Of course, he was medicated, all right,” declared Cassio in an interview with Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper.

“He spent all these days with Cris (his wife). Anyway, the family had already said goodbye. He was in Itatiba (in São Paulo). He will rest and miss him a lot. He suffered a few years with this disease, but he rested in peace. And now this is it. We only know that he is enlightening us wherever he is”, he stated.

“But it was a calm passage, after a few years of battle. One more giant that’s gone. When it’s close, it’s harder, but we have to think about the good things and pray for him. He will stay there, in light and peace, for sure,” he added.

In his Instagram account, Cassio paid tribute to his uncle: “Luis Gustavo! I inform you that my dear Tatá died today, a victim of cancer! Rest in the light and in peace!!! Thank you for everything, my beloved uncle”.