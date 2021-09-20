Cassio Gabus Mendes surprises by telling details of Luis Gustavo’s death

Cassio Gabus Mendes talked about the last moments of his uncle, the actor Luis Gustavo, who died this Sunday (19). The artist had been fighting cancer for three years and had a quiet time, according to the nephew told Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper:

“He had had bowel cancer for about three years. It was very difficult. In the last month, he spent some time in the hospital, but died at home. I wanted to go home. It was fine, fine. He managed to stay a week and a half at home. The family said goodbye to him. He was even happy, smiling a little. And slept. Of course, I was medicated, all right”.

“He spent all these days with Cris (his wife). Anyway, the family had already said goodbye. He was in Itatiba (in São Paulo). He will rest and miss him a lot. He suffered a few years with this disease, but he rested in peace. And now this is it. We just know that he is enlightening us wherever he is”, followed.

“But it was a quiet passage, after a few years of battle. One more giant that’s gone. When it’s close, it’s harder, but we have to think about the good things and pray for him. It will stay there, in light and peace, for sure“, he completed.

On social media, Cassio paid tribute to Luis Gustavo. When sharing a photo of the actor in black and white, the famous one wrote: “Luis Gustavo! I inform you that my dear Tatá died today, a victim of cancer! Rest in light and peace!!! thanks for everything my beloved uncle“.

Luis Gustavo Blanco was 87 years old and had been treating cancer since 2018. In addition to his wife Cris, the actor left behind his children Luis Gustavo Vidal Blanco, the result of his relationship with Heloísa Vidal, and Jessica Vignolli Blanco, the result of his marriage to the late actress Desirée Vignolli.

The artist, who is on the air in the rerun of the soap opera tititi, was also successful in other Globo projects. Between them, get out from below, where he played the iconic Seu Vavá.

On the network, he also went through soap operas such as Anjo Mau, Duas Vidas, Elas por Elas, Mico Preto, The Kiss of the Vampire, Start Again, The Prophet, Três Irmãs, Cama de Gato, A Vida da Gente, Joia Rara and Êta Good World!.

“I’ve always been into comedy. In comedy, children are my great teachers: I tested my characters on them, if they didn’t laugh, the character wasn’t ready. There is no master in the world that compares to such a class“, he stated in a statement to Memória Globo.