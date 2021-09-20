Cássio Gabus Mendes talks about the death of Luis Gustavo: ‘I had the privilege of living with him my whole life’ | Meeting with Fatima Bernardes

The nephew also said that Luis Gustavo helped him at the beginning of his career by giving me acting tips: “He gave me tips, of course. In our work, there is exchange. When we are acting, it is essential for you to have this exchange. When you have one work partner with a capacity, a talent of that size, when you’re starting a career, it makes it much easier for you.”

Cássio Gabus Mendes stated that his uncle was passionate about the profession and liked to accompany his co-workers. “A remarkable point, he had a love for his profession, for his work. He was a very large professional, a very large respect for the profession, a scholar, an admirer of other colleagues, always following. This volume, this strength , this passion he had was very beautiful.”

“It’s very difficult to talk on a day like this, a much loved uncle who had a brilliant career that in a way revolutionized even the way of acting, when he played the Beto Rockefeller. Tatá, as we called it intimately, was a person with endless humor, incredible intelligence, fantastic creativity for everything. It made people too happy. What comforts him is that he had a long life, full of adventures. He leaves us a life lesson: we have to take life in a lighter way, always with humor,” declared Tato.