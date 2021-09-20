Cavani intends to fulfill a contract until the end at Manchester United, says website

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo could mean the departure of Edinson Cavani from Manchester United. In addition to losing jersey number 7, the Uruguayan player is no longer the reference in the Red Devils attack, which led the European press to speculate his fate away from Old Trafford.

However, this Monday (20), ‘ESPN’ announced that the scenario is quite different from what was imagined a few weeks ago. Cavani intends to stay with Manchester United and fulfill his contract until the end, which ends in June of next year.

The Uruguayan was one of those responsible for helping the English club reach the final of the UEFA Europa League last season. There were 17 goals scored and five assists distributed over the 39 matches that Cavani played with the United shirt in 2020/21.

This season, however, he only played in the victory over Wolwerhampton by 3-0, in a game valid for the third round of the Premier League. Living with physical problems, the 34-year-old forward started the confrontation on the bench, but entered the final stage and played for a few minutes.