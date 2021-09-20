Central Bank manifests itself against the limit of 500 R$ in the PIX

The Central Bank announced in a note that it is against the suggestion of applying a limit on bank transfers in PIX for transactions of R$ 500 per month. The decision is a manifestation against the pronouncement of the São Paulo Procon, which suggested the limitation due to the increase in lightning kidnappings that used the payment method for theft of victims.

Last month, the Central Bank stipulated changes in PIX operations in response to the increase in kidnappings, such as limits on night operations. The choice of time, even, has to do with violent crimes, since most of them happen exactly at night.

The institution believes that the limitation proposed by Procon would not be effective as it increases the circulation of cash – keeping the assaults. “Any measure to restrict the use of Pix would be a setback for Brazil, which would only lead criminals to migrate to money theft”, states the note.

The Central Bank estimates that the change would harm more than 100 million citizens, as well as more than half of the companies in Brazil. And it also states that the responsibility for maintenance rests with banking institutions and their users:

“Banks and other institutions that offer the PIX must establish maximum value limits according to the client’s profile,” states the note. “Customers can adjust such limits through the application or internet banking, with the request for reduction having immediate effect”.

Via UOL

