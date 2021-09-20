Chapecoense awards plaque to Palmeiras for contributions after the 2016 tragedy

Before the clash between the two teams this Saturday by the Brazilian championship, a Chapecoense gifted the palm trees with a plaque to remember and thank the help provided to the club in Santa Catarina after the tragedy in 2016.

Before the ball rolled, Chapecoense delivered the @Palm trees a plaque to reinforce the feeling of gratitude for all the solidarity provided by the São Paulo club after the most difficult moment in the history of the Santa Catarina team. #Let’s Chap pic.twitter.com/l6p3UA7W1l — Chapecoense (@ChapecoenseReal) September 18, 2021

"Before the ball rolled, Chapecoense handed Palmeiras a plaque in order to reinforce the feeling of gratitude for all the solidarity provided by the São Paulo club after the most difficult moment in the history of the Santa Catarina team", wrote Chapecoense.

The acknowledgment plaque carries the following message: “Above any rivalry within the four lines, there will always be our recognition and our gratitude for all the solidarity and empathy shown in the most difficult moment in our history. In adversity, we recognize the greatness of the people and institutions”.

Palmeiras won the match at Arena Condá by 2-0, with goals from Luiz Adriano and Raphael Veiga. The club from São Paulo has 38 points and is in the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship. Chapecoense is the lantern of the competition, with only ten points added.

