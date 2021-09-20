Chay Suede appears healthy in training and leaves netizens drooling

Chay Suede led Instagram followers to a frenzy when he emerged with his body healed in a sequence of photos posted on the social network.

In three clicks, the artist, who appears in a tank top and shorts, holds a weight in one hand. Strongman, the heartthrob’s muscles were quite in evidence in the images. “#tbt training, sweat and cookies“, subtitled.

In the comments, fans reacted. “With all the respect in the world, but you’re hot, okay?”, said an admirer. “Mercy, how beautiful”, praised another. “Chay, you don’t feel sorry for us, so cute”, wrote one more.

Famous also left comments. “How strong you are Chay!“, observed Maria Padilha. “Giving tattoos new shapes“, said Luisa Arraes. “I should be doing that too. Our daughters grow and it becomes difficult to carry them for a long time. Maaaass I think this problem doesn’t happen with you”, offered Rafael Vitti.

Remember that despite being all healed and also focused on a healthier life for a while, Chay Suede was not always like this. In a conversation with RG magazine, the actor said: “I’ve been sedentary for years, and really, when I started exercising for a character, I discovered certain ‘chemical things’ that are released into our bodies during exercise or post-exercise. These are wonderful things, wonderful sensations that open doors for you in many other areas”.

“My train of thoughts changed when I started exercising. I started to feel more present in life as a whole, in conversations, in meetings, in work relationships. I realized, over time, that what exercise could do for me went far beyond the aesthetic benefit, it was a gain for life”, explained the artist.

“And, in the pandemic, it was an escape valve, of pleasure. I recommend physical exercise to everyone, I try to convince everyone to start exercising because it really changed my life”, said the heartthrob, who from time to time publishes records of his shape.