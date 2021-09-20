Check lists of those who get vaccinated this Monday in Fortaleza | Ceará

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Fortaleza started the vaccination against Covid-19 on January 19 and, since then, has been expanding the target audience according to the arrival and distribution of new doses.
This Monday (20), the vaccination of the general population by age takes place, scheduled with the first dose (D1) as well as the second dose (D2). In addition, people who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline will also be vaccinated.
Who can receive vaccine today in Fortaleza:
- General population by age scheduled with the second dose (D1) (see list)
- General population by age scheduled with the second dose (D2) (see list)
- People who missed the booster dose schedule or reached the deadline
What to do if you are in the current vaccination group
- Check if your name is included in the list of appointments for one of the immunization units in Fortaleza. The city publicizes the names of those awarded per day.
- If your name is included in the appointment list, you must attend the exact location at the informed time or wait for service at home;
- People scheduled they should go to one of the vaccination centers in the capital, where they are scheduled: Events Center, shopping centers RioMar Fortaleza, RioMar Kennedy, Iguatemi and Sesi Parangaba or health posts. At the Events Center, the reception rooms will be in the Taíba and Jericoacoara halls.
- All scheduled must lead to proof of prior appointment, identity document with photo, CPF and proof of residence.
- If you are not scheduled, but fit the other profiles, you should look for the vaccination point that has the brand of the same vaccine that you took in the first dose available (D1).
Check out the vaccination sites in Fortaleza
Ceará Events Center:
- Scheduled appointment for second dose
- Care for teenagers who missed their first dose call because they were on Covid-19 or because they took another vaccine
- Care for pregnant women who missed their first dose call because they were on Covid-19 or because they took another vaccine
- First dose care for those aged 40 or over, registered in Digital Health
- Assistance to those who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, for the brands AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Pfizer.
- Scheduled appointment for second dose
- Assistance to those who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, from the AstraZeneca brand
Shopping malls: RioMar Fortaleza; RioMar Kennedy and Iguatemi
- Scheduled appointment for second dose
- Assistance to those who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, from the AstraZeneca brand
Polyclinics (João Pompeu Lopes Randal; Dr. Lusmar Veras Rodrigues; Dr. Luiz Carlos Fontenele; Dr. José Eloy da Costa Filho)
- Scheduled appointment for second dose
- Assistance to those who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, from the AstraZeneca brand
- Scheduled appointment for second dose
- Assistance to those who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, from the AstraZeneca brand
Watch Ceara news on G1 in 1 minute