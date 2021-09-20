Check the schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 Saturday and Sunday (18 and 19/09)

This Saturday and Sunday (18 and 19/09), the City of Fortaleza intends to vaccinate against Covid-19 about 40 thousand people by appointment. There will be application of the first dose for the population over 40 years and a second dose by appointment.

People who missed their second dose schedule or reached the deadline, as described on the vaccination card, can also seek care on these dates. The Events Center has all immunobiological brands and the other vaccination points meet a specific schedule, as described below.

Lists with the list of those scheduled are available at https://coronavirus.fortaleza.ce.gov.br. It is also possible to consult the website https://vacineja.sepog.fortaleza.ce.gov.br.

Cases in which it is possible to receive the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 without prior scheduling will also be attended at the Centro de Eventos (Sep 18 and 19): fortalezians aged 40 or over registered with Saúde Digital or people who missed the date of the vaccine because they were diagnosed with Covid-19, traveling for work or had taken the flu vaccine.

Necessary documents

When attending the vaccination center, it is necessary to present an identity document with photo, CPF, National Health Card (CNS) and proof of residence. In the case of a second dose, also take the vaccination card.

Check out the service schedule this Saturday and Sunday (Sep 18 and 19):

– Ceará Events Center:

– Service by appointment for second dose

– Care for teenagers who missed their first dose call because they were on Covid-19 or because they took another vaccine

– Care for pregnant women who missed their first dose call because they were on Covid-19 or because they took another vaccine

– Service for the first dose of those who are 40 years old or more, registered in Digital Health

– Assistance to those who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, for the brands AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Pfizer.

– Sesi Parangaba

– Service by appointment for second dose

– Assistance to those who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, from the AstraZeneca brand

– Shopping malls: RioMar Fortaleza; RioMar Kennedy and Iguatemi

– Service by appointment for second dose

– Assistance to those who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, from the AstraZeneca brand

– Polyclinics (João Pompeu Lopes Randal; Dr. Lusmar Veras Rodrigues; Dr. Luiz Carlos Fontenele; Dr. José Eloy da Costa Filho)

** Service Saturday 18/09

– Service by appointment for second dose

– Assistance to those who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, from the AstraZeneca brand

– Health posts:

– Service by appointment for second dose

– Assistance to those who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, from the AstraZeneca brand

Addresses of health centers with Covid-19 vaccination service on Saturday (Sep 18):



– Regional I

Casemiro Filho (Av. Francisco Sá, 6449 – Barra do Ceará)

Guiomar Arruda (Rua General Costa Matos, 06 – Pirambu)

Maria Aparecida (Av. K, 915 – Vila Velha)

– Regional II

Aida Santos e Silva (Rua Trajano de Medeiros, 813 – Vicente Pinzón)

Benedito Arthur de Carvalho (Rua Jaime Leonel, 228 – Luciano Cavalcante)

Frei Tito (Rua José Cláudio Costa Lima, 100 – Praia do Futuro)

– Regional III

Anastácio Magalhães (Rua Delmiro de Farias, 1679 – Rodolfo Teófilo)

Lícinio Nunes De Miranda (Rua 06, no number – Quintino Cunha)

Meton de Alencar (Rua Perdigão Sampaio, 820 – Antônio Bezerra)

– Regional IV

Dom Aloiso Lorscheider (Rua Betel, 1895 – Itaperi)

Jose Valdevino Carvalho (Rua Guará, S/N – Itaoca)

Antônio Ciriaco (Rua Gomes Brasil, 555 – Parangaba)

– Regional V

Argeu Herbster (Rua Geraldo Barbosa, 1095 – Bom Jardim)

Maciel de Brito (Av. A, s/n – 1st stage Conjunto Ceará)

São José Park (Rua Des. Frota, s/n – São José Park)

Régis Jucá (Av I, 618 – Mondubim)

– Regional VI

Acrísio Eufrasino de Pinho (Crossing of 12th and Palmeiras dos Índios – Pedras streets)

Jangurussu (Rua Estrada do Itaperi, 146 – Passaré)

Galba de Araújo (Av. Recreio, 1390 – Lagoa Redonda)

César Cals de Oliveira (Rua Capitão Aragão, 555 – Alto da Balança)