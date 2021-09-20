Chelsea runs over Tottenham in the derby and fights for the lead

In the London classic valid for the 5th round of the Premier League, better for the Chelsea. playing against the tottenham away from home, those led by Thomas Tuchel won 3-0, with goals from Thiago Silva, Kanté and Rudiger.

Both teams came from international matches. while the Spurs tied away from home with Rennes for the Conference League, you Blues debuted in the Champions League with a home victory over Zenit.

The first half ended goalless, but it wasn’t because of a bad game. The two teams were always looking for the attack, but they hesitated in the submissions.

In the final stage, however, Chelsea came back with everything and, in 11 minutes, scored twice. At four, Marcos Alonso took a corner kick and found Thiago Silva, who rose with category and opened the scoring.

The goal made the Brazilian become the second oldest Blues player to score in the Premier League. Aged 36 years and 362 days, Thiago Silva is only behind Didier Drogba, who scored at 37 years and 49 days, in 2015.

Seven minutes later, it was Kanté’s turn to score. The French midfielder, who had entered the break, took a risk from outside the area, the ball deflected and killed Lloris’ chances.

In stoppage time, at 46, Werner had the upper hand on the right side, crossed and Rudiger, first, hit crossed to close the victory.

Championship status

With the result, Chelsea will 13 points and assumes the vice leadership of the Premier League, with the same number as the rival Liverpool, but falling behind on goal difference.

Tottenham is in the 7th placement, with 9 spots.

The guy: Thiago Silva

The Brazilian defender was Chelsea’s big name in the match. Very safe behind giving no chance for Tottenham’s strong attack, the defender was also fundamental in the attack.

At four minutes into the second half, the shirt 6 scored with a header and opened the scoring in the victory.

Thiago Silva celebrating goal scored by Chelsea in Premier League Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Parish?

In the last six games against Tottenham in the Premier League, Chelsea have won five and conceded no goals at all.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next Wednesday (22) for the English League Cup. Tottenham faces the Wolverhampton, at 3:45 pm, out of the house. Chelsea, at the same time, receive the Aston Villa.

Datasheet

Tottenham 0 x 3 Chelsea

goals: Thiago Silva, Kanté and Rudiger (Chelsea)

TOTTENHAM: Lloris; Emerson Royal, Romero (Davinson Sánchez), Dier and Reguilon; N’Dombelé (Skipp), Hojbjer and Dele Alli; Lo Celso (Bryan Gil), Son and Kane. Technician: Nuno Espírito Santo

CHELSEA: Kepa; Christensen, Thiago Silva and Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount (Kanté), Havertz (Timo Werner) and Marcos Alonso; Lukaku. Technician: Thomas Tuchel