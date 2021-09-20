Chico Buarque and Carol Proner get married in a registry office in Petrópolis

Singer Chico Buarque, 77, and lawyer Caroline Proner, 47, got married this Saturday morning (18th) in the presence of a few friends and relatives in a registry office in Petrópolis, Rio. The two have been together for four years, and they had the wedding plans unveiled in August.

“For us, celebrating weddings is always an emotion, but today with the icon of Brazilian music the emotion was even greater. We were honored to celebrate the union of Chico Buarque and Caroline Proner. All the happiness in the world to the couple”, stated the page from the registry on Instagram.

The names of the singer-songwriter and the professor at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio) appeared in the Official Gazette of Justice of Rio two months ago with the couple’s intention to get married. The registrar, Patricia Baranda, stated that all documents required by law were presented.

Chico is the father of Helena, Sílvia and Luísa, the three of them from the marriage to Marieta Severo, 74. The two stayed together for 33 years and separated in 1999. Before Carolina, the artist dated singer Thais Gulin, 41, for five years .

Proner is the mother of Francisco, 21, and Barbara, 20, from previous relationships. Last year, she became a grandmother for the first time.

The relationship between the two began during the meetings held to define Lula’s candidacy in the 2018 elections for president.