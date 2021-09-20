Chico Buarque and Carol Proner get married in a registry office in Rio de Janeiro

posted on 09/19/2021 7:05 PM



The lawyer has two children and the singer has three – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@cartoriodeitaipava)

Singer Chico Buarque, 77, and lawyer Carol Proner, 47, got married in a registry office in the city of Itaipava, in Rio de Janeiro. Discreet, the information that the marriage took place only came to light due to an Instagram post from the notary’s office this Saturday (18/9).

“For us, celebrating weddings is always an emotion, but today with the Brazilian music icon the emotion was even greater! We were honored to celebrate the union of Chico Buarque and Carol Proner. We wish all the happiness in the world to the couple”, he wrote the notary in the post.

Chico Buarque and Carol Proner have been together since 2017. In addition to being a lawyer, she is a professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and mother of two. The singer also has children, three.