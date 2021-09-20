Chico Buarque and Carol Proner get married in Petrópolis, RJ | Mountain Region

Chico Buarque and Carol Proner got married this Saturday (18th) at a civil registry office in Itaipava, district of Petrópolis, in the Serrana region of Rio.

The 77-year-old singer and the 47-year-old lawyer have been dating since 2017.

The registration was made through the social networks of the notary’s office, which posted two photos of the bride and groom and guests.

“For us celebrating weddings is always an emotion, but today with the Brazilian music icon the emotion was even greater! We were honored to celebrate the union of @chicobuarque and @pronercarol! We wish all the happiness in the world to the couple”, says the post made on social networks.

In August, the couple had published the intention of the marriage in the Diário de Justiça of Rio.

The page’s followers wished the couple well in several comments.