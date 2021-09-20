Chico Buarque and Carol Proner get married in Petrópolis

Photo: Itaipava Registry Office/Disclosure

Singer Chico Buarque, 77, and lawyer Caroline Proner, 47, got married this Saturday morning (18), in an intimate ceremony restricted to relatives and friends, in a registry office in Itaipava, district of Petrópolis, in Rio de Janeiro. The two have been together for four years and had their wedding plans revealed in August.

Discreet, the two did not share images of the moment on social networks, but photos registered by the notary’s Instagram profile “delivered” the couple.

“For us celebrating weddings is always an emotion, but today with the Brazilian music icon the emotion was even greater! We were honored to celebrate the union of Chico Buarque and Carol Proner! We wish all the happiness in the world to the couple”, says the post on the office’s page.

The ceremony was simple, with very few people. Carol, who is also a professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), opted for a discreet outfit: a white lace blouse and beige pants. Wearing a protective mask against covid-19 for part of the ceremony, the singer-songwriter chose black pants and a button-down shirt.

Chico is the father of Helena, Sílvia and Luísa, the three of them from the marriage to Marieta Severo, 74. The two stayed together for 33 years and separated in 1999. Before Carolina, the artist dated singer Thais Gulin, 41, for five years . Carol is the mother of Francisco, 21, and Barbara, 20, from previous relationships. Last year, she became a grandmother for the first time.

The relationship between the two began during the meetings held to define Lula’s candidacy in the 2018 elections for president. With information from Folha and O Dia.