Chico Buarque and Carol Proner get married in Rio de Janeiro | Fun

Posted 19/09/2021 16:55 | Updated 09/19/2021 17:00

Ah, love… Singer and composer Chico Buarque made official his union with lawyer Carol Proner, this Saturday, at a registry office in Itaipava, Rio. Discreet, the two, who together since 2017, have not shared any image of the moment on social networks, a photo was registered on the official page of the registry.

“For us celebrating weddings is always an emotion, but today with the Brazilian music icon the emotion was even greater! We were honored to celebrate the union of Chico Buarque and Carol Proner! We wish all the happiness in the world to the couple”, says the post on the office’s page.

The ceremony was simple. Carol opted for a sober and discreet outfit: a white lace blouse and beige, baggy pants. Wearing a Covid-19 protection mask, the poet chose black pants and a button-down shirt. On the face, the two stamped the smile in their eyes for the celebration of love.

Keeping the relationship out of the spotlight, the intention of marriage between the 77-year-old artist and the 47-year-old teacher only became public after being registered in the Rio’s Diário de Justiça, on August 19th. The note said that the couple had presented all the necessary documents to get married. “It makes known that they intend to get married: Francisco Buarque de Hollanda and Caroline Proner”, says the publication. “Anyone who knows of any impediment, accuse them in accordance with the law. All documents required by law were presented”.

Carol is from Curitiba, mother of Francisco, 21, and Barbara, 20. Chico, one of the greatest poets of our music, is also a writer and was married to actress Marieta Severo, for 33 years, with whom he had three daughters, Helena , Silvia and Luísa. The separation took place in 1999. The singer’s last assumed relationship, before Caroline, was with the singer Thais Gulin, with whom he dated for about five years.