China Evergrande starts to pay with real estate investors in wealth management products By Reuters



© Reuters



BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese developer Evergrande (OTC:), which faces serious liquidity problems, has started paying investors for its wealth management products with real estate, said a unit of its flagship firm Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd.

Evergrande, with more than $300 billion in liabilities, is experiencing a liquidity crisis that has left it rushing to raise funds to pay off its many creditors and suppliers. The company has an $83.5 million bond interest payment due next Thursday.

The company said in a WeChat post dated Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products with physical assets should contact their investment advisors or visit local offices.

Financial news channel Caixin reported on Sunday that about 40 billion yuan ($6 billion) of Evergrande wealth management products are outstanding. These products are typically held by retail investors.

Specific details and payment methods are subject to local conditions, a customer service representative told Reuters on Sunday.

According to a proposal previously seen by Reuters that Evergrande has not confirmed, investors in wealth management products can choose from apartments, offices, retail spaces or parking with discounted reimbursement.

Earlier this month, a stock exchange statement showed that Evergrande had paid 219.5 million yuan in overdue debt owed to supplier Skshu Paint Co Ltd in the form of apartments in three unfinished real estate projects.

On September 10th, Evergrande promised to refund all of its expired wealth management products as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Min Zhang and Tony Munroe in Beijing)