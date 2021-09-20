China Must Not Let Evergrande Crisis Turn “Lehman Event,” Says XP Strategist | finance

“I doubt that even a breach of Evergrande will lead to a ‘Lehman event’ as that would be too dangerous and the Chinese government has the ability to stop that.“, says the strategist, referring to the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Bernal points out that, under the Chinese system, government interventions can be implemented “almost immediately” and that, for that reason, “letting a ‘Lehman event’ happen would be a deliberate choice of the Chinese government, which has the necessary capacity to contain a contagion. And I don’t think they’ll let something as dangerous as that happen without intervention.”

“There are a lot of things the Chinese government can do. It might not intervene, which is the Lehman option, which I don’t think they’ll choose. [“bailout”] Evergrande, but I don’t think they’ll do that as it sends the wrong signal on the moral side. And the third, which I consider more likely, is to provide liquidity to avoid contagion,” he explains.

In addition, the strategist also says that, at least from the point of view of financial markets, “there is no reason to rescue Evergrande. Its dollar bonds are already at 30 cents on the dollar, which means the markets are already set for a loss of more than 70%, so there’s not much room for negative surprises“.

Regarding international markets, Bernal points out that there has been no contagion from “high yield” bonds (securities that pay higher returns because they have a higher risk premium). “Can I guarantee there won’t be contagion? No, but if you ask me, my bet is that we won’t see contagion.”

The strategist says fears over the financial markets’ response also seem a bit exaggerated. “The markets have risen so much and so consistently over the past few months that we’ve become used to markets just rising. Some volatility is normal.”

Bernal also says that, as might be expected, industrial metal exporting countries – and, among them, mainly copper exporters such as Chile – are the main losers among emerging markets. But he doesn’t expect the negative effects to last, given that China must implement fiscal stimulus to counteract the effects of this slowdown.

“I wouldn’t bet against China’s ability to reflate its economy. It took them five months to combat the economic effects of the pandemic, so they have the conditions to carry out this kind of recovery,” argues Bernal, who also says he hopes that this will start to be done in a few quarters, as early as next year, through an expansion of fiscal support.

The strategist also does not intend to bet against copper in the long term. China has plans to clean up its energy matrix – as stated in its five-year plan – “and the only way forward on this issue is with alternative energies, which are totally dependent on copper”, he explains.

