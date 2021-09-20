Chinese company Evergrande worries and everything indicates a difficult day for the Stock Exchange

The growing concern of the market with the situation of the everlarge, real estate company of China, puts pressure on the main stock exchanges in the world and point to another difficult day for the Ibovespa.

This weekend, the news circulated that Evergrande started to pay its creditors with real estate. With more than $300 billion in debt, the company faces serious liquidity problems to pay suppliers and creditors. Next Thursday (23) will be a decisive day, when they will earn US$83 million in interest on bonds issued.

To the problems with China, Doubts about the trillion-dollar US stimulus package are added. To implement it, analysts say President Joe Biden will have to raise the budget’s spending ceiling or, ultimately, simply suspend it.

The situation leads the main stock exchanges in the world to operate with sharp falls early this morning. In Europe, the setbacks are around 2%. In New York, futures indexes also fall. As expected, Asian stocks ended the day lower.

To the Great Investments, after the fall of 2% on Friday (17), the Ibovespa is dangerously close to a new support, in the region of 110,930 points. “If you lose this immediate support, you can correct up to 109,340 and 107,320 points”, says the manager. Cross your fingers. The day promises…