Chinese truck manufacturer may launch electric vehicle in Brazil

Electrified trucks are booming in Europe and Asia

Electric vehicles have been gaining strength in recent years, the importance of developing an increasingly sustainable world has been challenging manufacturers of both small vehicles and trucks and buses. Thus, several automakers already have at least one electric truck model developed to meet demand and deliver sustainability.

The manufacturer BYD is already present in Brazil, but with electric urban buses running in some states, among them Brasília has already tested the all-electric bus with lithium batteries. The manufacturer launched an all-electric truck in the US that has great potential to reach the Brazilian market, likely to be produced locally.

The trucks developed are to serve the medium and semi-heavy segments, the model named Gen3, offers a drive without the need for a physical key and its parking brake is already very advanced, being of the electronic type.

The manufacturer emphasizes that the truck has an autonomy of approximately 322 kilometers only with a full charge of the truck’s batteries. In this way, the truck stands out for a regional distribution, meeting the requirements well.

Newsroom – Brasil do Excerpt