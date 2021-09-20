Chinese truck manufacturer may launch electric vehicle in Brazil

Electrified trucks are booming in Europe and Asia
Electric vehicles have been gaining strength in recent years, the importance of developing an increasingly sustainable world has been challenging manufacturers of both small vehicles and trucks and buses. Thus, several automakers already have at least one electric truck model developed to meet demand and deliver sustainability.
The manufacturer BYD is already present in Brazil, but with electric urban buses running in some states, among them Brasília has already tested the all-electric bus with lithium batteries. The manufacturer launched an all-electric truck in the US that has great potential to reach the Brazilian market, likely to be produced locally.
The trucks developed are to serve the medium and semi-heavy segments, the model named Gen3, offers a drive without the need for a physical key and its parking brake is already very advanced, being of the electronic type.
The manufacturer emphasizes that the truck has an autonomy of approximately 322 kilometers only with a full charge of the truck’s batteries. In this way, the truck stands out for a regional distribution, meeting the requirements well.
Newsroom – Brasil do Excerpt
This post was posted on September 19, 2021 7:57 AM
recent posts
No politicking is what the leaders of the Autonomous Truck Drivers movement promises are summoned by…
The dream of the first truck turned into a headache A truck driver with…
Last Friday (17) Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul announced the reduction…
On the last 14th, several deputies demanded changes in the price policy of…
Next Tuesday (21) it will be debated by the Committee on Mines and Energy of the Chamber of…
On the last 10th, the new average price was published in the Official Gazette of the Union…
This website uses cookies for your security, please know our privacy policy.
see More information