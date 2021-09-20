Citroën C4 Cactus has a discount of R$9 thousand

After the appearance of the New C3, the Citroën C4 Cactus reinforces its proposal with a promotion with discounts of up to R$ 9,000. The French brand’s sales campaign runs until September 21st. The campaign even guarantees the first three free reviews.

The above discount – which made the price drop from R$113,590 to R$104,590 – is for the Feel version, which has a 1.6 16V engine with 115 horsepower in gasoline and 118 horsepower in ethanol, in addition to a six-speed automatic transmission.

This option comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, headlights with LED daytime running lights, fog lights, LED taillights, mirrors with steering repeaters, traction and stability control, ramp start assistant, automatic air conditioning, electric steering, digital cluster and alarm.

The Citroën C4 Cactus Feel also has multimedia with projection for Google Android Auto and Apple Car Play, fabric seats, 12V source, dual airbag, cruise control, speed limiter, reverse camera, height and depth adjustable steering columns, between others.

Made on the PF1 platform, the current Citroën C4 Cactus is an update of the model originally launched in Europe, a product considered very disruptive for the Brazilian market.

According to PSA sources, clinics in Brazil did not approve of the European model (which we know in Buenos Aires), which had certain particularities and some of them remain, such as the rear doors with tilting windows.

The dashboard with digital screens, roof airbag and a panel that looked like a suitcase, not counting the doors with flexible pull handles, did not enchant those who saw the car.

However, the update of the Citroën C4 Cactus to a Brazilian version, fell in favor of consumers, with a more attractive exterior look, even though the interior is much less flashy than the old European.

In the change, the digital cluster survived in a new form, as well as the discrete Airbumps and the simpler bank forms, not the one-piece frontal assembly that existed in Europe, something else that the Brazilian would not approve of.