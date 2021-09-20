Comedian Marina Miranda goes into a coma and health is irreversible, says daughter | Fabia Oliveira



Sylvia and Marina Miranda – Internet Reproduction

Posted 20/09/2021 10:24 | Updated 09/20/2021 10:27 AM

Fighting Alzheimer’s and other diseases, comedian Marina Miranda, 90, remains hospitalized and now her health has significantly worsened and she has fallen into a coma. The interpreter for Dona Mandala/Charanga from the Escolinha do Professor Raimundo (1992-93) was also diagnosed with Tuberculosis and has a urinary pulmonary infection, according to her daughter, Sylvia Miranda. “Unfortunately my queen, my mother, went into a coma due to Alzheimer’s, and the condition is irreversible. She has Tuberculosis, she is in her third urinary pulmonary infection,” he said.

Sylvia also said that at the moment she cannot accompany the actress during her stay, as she was transferred to another public hospital that does not allow visits. “I came to inform you that my mother was transferred to Miguel Couto, unfortunately, because she doesn’t accept visits from her children or relatives and friends. Tomorrow I’ll bring you more news. We’re still trying to find a private hospital so I can stay with her there. very faithful friends. And she is going to a private one, friends and relatives will be able to see her. I am in prayer, I believe in a living God. Now I ask friends for prayer, empathy, love”, he asked.