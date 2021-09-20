contest accumulates and prize rises to R$ 2 million

No bet hit the seven tens (08-37-42-49-61-68-79) drawn in the 1690 Timemania contest, held today (18). As there was no winner, the prize accumulated for the next draw, which had an estimated value of R$ 2 million.

O America-RN was the team of the heart drawn in this contest. 3,505 bets won the R$7.50 prize.

Another bet hit six of the dozens drawn and won a prize of R$ 63,467.91. Another 66 tickets nailed five numbers, taking a prize of R$1,373.76 each. There were still 1,211 winning bets with four hits and 11,991 with three hits.

How do I enter the next Timemania drawing?

You need to place a bet of ten numbers, plus the team of the heart, at the lotteries accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery website. Each contest draws seven numbers and a team of hearts. Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw.

How much does it cost to bet on Timemania?

There is only one way of betting: 10 numbers and the team of the heart. For this you pay R$3.00.

And what are my chances of winning at Timemania?

As there is only one way to bet, the chance of taking the top prize, with seven hits, is one in 26,472,637. To match six numbers, the chance is one in 216,103. The heart team is easier: one in 80.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.