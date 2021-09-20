Copel’s share rises more than 5% with a dividend of R$1.4 billion and after not exercising preemptive rights in Gaspetro

SAO PAULO – Unlike the negative day of the Brazilian stock exchange, Copel shares (CPLE6) have a day of strong gains on the stock exchange. At 10:53 (GMT), assets rose 5.28%, to R$ 6.98.

The company made two announcements on Friday that helped boost the role.

It informed, via material fact, that it will not exercise preemptive rights in the acquisition of Gaspetro’s shareholding in Compagas. Compagas is the concessionaire responsible for the distribution of piped natural gas in the State of Paraná, and its shareholders are Copel, with 51% of the shares, Gaspetro, with 24.5%, and Mitsui, with 24.5%.

In addition, it disclosed the payment of proceeds, in the amount of R$1.4 billion, to be paid on November 30, of which (i) R$1.1 billion in interim dividends and (ii) R$239 million in interest on equity capital (“JCP”), totaling a dividend yield (amount of dividend on share price) of 8.1%. XP analysts estimate a 14% dividend yield in 2021.

Pursuant to the company’s policy, regular dividends for the year are paid in at least two annual events, the first event being within the year itself.

The second should be defined after approval of the 2021 financial statements.

According to XP analysts, the news of the company refusing preemptive rights in the acquisition of Gaspetro’s shareholding in Compagas is positive as it is in line with the company’s strategy of divesting non-core assets and keeping the focus on its core business of electricity.

Analysts maintained a buy recommendation for Copel with a target price of R$7.50 per share for CPLE6.

