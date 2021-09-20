Cora blackmails the Commander and takes a beating from Maria Isis

In Empire, little by little the farce of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) is revealed. Besides John Lucas (Daniel Rocha), who comes face to face with the Commander is Blush (Marjorie Estiano).

Suspicious that the businessman is alive, the naughty decides to investigate Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) and manages to kill the riddle. Slyly, she breaks into the nymphet’s apartment and sees her great love.

With a victorious air, the villain immediately takes a photo of José Alfredo and sends it to her e-mail. With the proof in hand, he begins to blackmail the Commander.

the aunt of Cristina (Leandra Leal) asks the powerful to take her virginity, something she always dreamed of. No way out, the husband of maria marta (Lilia Cabral) decides to give in.

He talks to Isis, who gets furious. “That’s it. If she releases the photo, she unmasks me…“, explains the Commander. Lying on the redhead’s bed, Cora starts teasing her.

“Not to mention that I’m not a throwaway. I have everything on top! They think I’m hot as hell! I promise you that I will give my all to our Zé Alfredo to have unforgettable moments. Especially when it’s H!”, shoot.

With hatred, Isis goes on top of Cora and slaps her. “Shut up, bitch!“he screams. But the shrew doesn’t fight back, as she’s only interested in having her long-awaited sex with the Commander, who manages to get away with it once more.

