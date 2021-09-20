Corinthians beat Santos and win again in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Corinthians won again in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. This Sunday afternoon, the team beat Santos by 3-1, at Fazendinha, for the 16th round. Keven, Cauê and Felipe Augusto scored the goals.

With the triumph, Timãozinho reached 22 points and remains in 13th position in the table. Remember that the eight best placed qualify for the quarter finals. There are still three rounds to be played and there is a mathematical chance of a Corinthians classification.

Write it down, Faithful! The U-20 will return to the field on Thursday, the 23rd, at 3 pm, when they face Juventus, in the Campeonato Paulista.

lineup

Diogo Siston sent Corinthians to the field with: Alan Gobetti; Léo Mana, Lucas Belezi, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Luis Mandaca, Keven Vinicius, Riquelme and Matheus Araújo; Cauê and Giovane.

My Timon

The game

First time

Corinthians arrived with danger in the first minute of the game. In a well-crafted play from the right, Léo Mana crossed in the area and found Keven alone. Shirt 7 arrived knocking, but sent it out.

Timon had the ball and was better on the field. The pressure worked after 11 minutes. Matheus Araújo stole the ball in attack and passed it to Giovane. The attacker reversed the play to the left and served Keven, who pulled it to the middle and hit it into the corner, scoring a great goal.

At 20 minutes, Santos arrived for the first time. Kaio received the ball in depth, beat the defense on speed and even scored the goal, but it was disallowed by the little flag for offside.

After half the first half, which was dominated by Corinthians, Santos equaled the offensive actions. At 26, another chance for the visitors, with Jhonnathan taking risks from outside the area and taking danger.

At 28, the match referee signaled a penalty against Timon, scored after Robert Renan’s hand touch. The defender, however, was out of the area. Rwan knocked and converted, leaving everything the same again.

At 34, Alan Gobetti had to work again to avoid the turn, defending a strong kick from Rwan, after the ball hit the edge of the area.

Only at 37 did Corinthians reach the attack again. After a well-crafted play in the middle, Riquelme received it in the middle, facing the goal and took a risk. The ball swerved and almost covered the goalkeeper, who ended up grabbing.

In the final stretch of the initial stage, Corinthians did the second. Léo Maná hit a cross foul in the area and the Santos defender deflected it against his own patrimony. Despite the goalkeeper’s good defense to avoid an own goal, the ball was on top for Cauê, who tested for the back of the net.

At 44, again in set pieces, the third goal almost came out. Reginaldo, taking a free kick from the penalty area, sought the angle and forced the rival archer to make a great save.

Second time

Santos returned for the second half and had the chance to draw. At five minutes, after a corner kick, the ball was left dripping in the area and Rwan hit a volley on the crossbar.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, Corinthians reduced the pace of the game. Despite this, he still found spaces to reach the field of attack.

Unlike the first half, the second stage was one of rare chances for goals for both sides. From the middle of the period, several players had problems with cramps, showing the wear of the athletes.

On minute 34, Mandaca disarmed the defense and pulled a counterattack to Santos’ area. Shirt 5 hit, but the ball exploded in defense.

At 41, Felipe Augusto, who left the bench, had the ball dominated and saw the goalkeeper ahead. Almost from the center circle, the attacker tried to cover from far away, but sent out. In the next move, Riquelme also risked from outside, but stopped at the goalkeeper.

Timão had a good streak of chances in the final minutes. At 43, Keven hit the corner and forced a good defense from the archer. At 45, Léo Maná crossed low on the right, but the defense bounced back. On the rebound, Felipe Augusto kicked and scored the Corinthians’ third.

Felipe himself, who moments before had dislocated his shoulder and returned to the match, had a chance to raise on the last move. He dribbled the goalkeeper but kicked it out.

Corinthians 3 x 1 Santos technical sheet

Competition: Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Local: Alfredo Schürig Stadium, São Paulo, SP

Date: September 19, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 4:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Matheus Delgado Candandan

Assistants: Veridiana Contiliani Bisco and Juliana Vicentin Esteves.

Goals: Keven Vinicius, Cauê, Felipe Augusto (Corinthians); Rwan (Saints)

Yellow cards: Lucas Belezi, Reginaldo and Ryan (Corinthians); Victor, Rwan and Alex Fernandes (Santos)

CORINTHIANS: Alan Gobetti; Léo Mana (João Pedro), Lucas Belezi, Robert Renan (Murillo) and Luis Mandaca; Reginaldo (Guilherme Biro), Keven Vinicius, Riquelme and Cauê (Felipe Augusto); Matheus Araújo (Ryan) and Giovane (Arthur Sousa).

Technician: Diogo Siston

SAINTS: Breno; Gustavo, João Marcello, Victor (Rafael Moreira) and Matheus (Brayan); Jhonnathan (Yalle), Kaio (Gabriel), Cadu Silva and Rwan; Lucas (Andrey) and Alex Fernandes.

Technician: Rodrigo Chipp

See more at: Corinthians U-20 and Corinthians Base.