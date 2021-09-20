Corinthians cobia Paulinho, awaits his return to Brazil, but sees a new fiscal year as fundamental

The termination of Paulinho’s contract with Al Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, aroused the greed of Corinthians leaders, who are waiting for the player’s return to Brazil to know what he intends to do to continue his career.

Despite the interest in his return, something even natural for an athlete so identified with the crowd, the board sees a new fiscal year as fundamental in the process of this hiring. In other words, Corinthians sees little chance of putting it on the 2021 payroll which recently received the addition of four players with hefty salaries.

Bringing it now and starting to pay only in 2022 would not be something that difficult for Corinthians to achieve, as Paulinho is unable to act in Brazilian football in 2021 – termination in Arabia came after the closing of the Brazilian window for international transfers.

The player’s excellent financial condition would also help in this process of waiting 2022. In case of a change of status – he wants to make a deal – Paulinho would use Corinthians’ CT in these three months to keep fit and, as of January, would be part of the cast and would be integrated into the sheet.

It is worth remembering that this same procedure was adopted with Gil when he returned from China in mid-2019. The defender came on a six-month loan and, as of 2020, his three-year contract became valid, with all financial obligations included , like gloves.

Corinthians is in no hurry to make a deal with Paulinho, even for the reasons mentioned above. The club will await the decision of the player who, surprisingly, left Saudi Arabia after two months.

