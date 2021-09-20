Corinthians debuts offensive quartet and seeks to repeat past success – 19/09/2021

The expression déjà vu, literally translated from French means “already seen”, is the explanation of a reaction in the brain of some people, leading them to believe that they have already experienced a certain situation, giving them the feeling that they have already experienced that feeling previously. When they enter the pitch of Neo Química Arena, this Sunday (19th), at 6:15 pm, to face América-MG, in a game valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians hopes to have its own déjà vu. With the possibility of calling together Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Roger Guedes for the first time, Timão resorts to the offensive power that has marked some of the club’s historic teams.

Perhaps the offensive line that most makes Alvinegro fans sigh with nostalgia is the one that led Corinthians to the greatest title in its history. In 1999 the team was the then Brazilian champion, but the relentless pursuit of the Libertadores title made the club, which already had a great squad, go after Luizão.

The bet turned out to be correct. His debut against Gama was unforgettable. Luizão scored all the winning goals by 4-2. Days later, he would score again, the first time he shared the field with Marcelinho Carioca, Ricardinho and Edílson, but left the field in a 2-1 loss to Independiente -ARG, for the Mercosur Cup in 99.

In the same year, however, the four would make Corinthians the best attack in the Brasileirão, with 61 goals in 29 games. In the second game of the final playoff of three games against Atlético-MG, who took the vice-championship, Luizão scored twice, giving Corinthians the advantage of a draw in the third clash between the teams. The 0-0 in the last game guaranteed the national bi-championship for the São Paulo club.

The 76 goals scored by Luizão in 109 played reflect the efficiency of that quartet, but they also knew how to put on a show, as when Edílson threw a “roll” in Karembeu, of Real Madrid, and scored the anthological goal against the Spaniards in the 2 nd draw. 2 at the 2000 Worlds, which would be won by the team days later.

In an attempt to repeat the brilliance of the Alvinegro squad from 98 to 2000, in 2005, Corinthians — boosted by the money from the partnership with MSI — repatriated from Europe the young Roger Flores and Carlos Alberto, two promising midfielders at the time, and went to Argentina hire Carlitos Tevez. To complete the offensive sector, the club took Nilmar from Lyon, France. Libertadores once again did not come, but on the national stage, there was no one to surpass the Parque São Jorge club.

The conservatism of Márcio Bittencourt and Antônio Lopes, the two technicians from that year’s victorious Brasileirão campaign, prevented the four from being cast together. Nilmar, the last hired, debuted in September of that year, and scored a goal against São Paulo, at Morumbi. But the rival turned the game around in the end and won 3-2. However, this was one of 11 canceled matches in that tournament. Referee Edilson Pereira de Carvalho confessed to being part of a match-fixing scheme known as the Whistle Mafia. The 11 games had to be redone.

At the end of the 42 games in that competition, Corinthians had the offensive power of its midfielders and forwards to reach 81 points and become champion. The team scored 87 goals and surpassed all competitors to have the most effective attack of the tournament. Tevez was the runner-up with 20 goals.

A Corinthians obsession, the Libertadores cup finally ended up at Parque São Jorge. After the unprecedented title in 2012, the club found itself in the need to hire a striker who could take over the opposing areas. The chosen one was Paolo Guerrero, who debuted for Timão on July 25, in the 2-0 over Cruzeiro. The first game as a starter took place days later, in August, in a 1-1 draw against Atlético-GO, at home. Guerrero was accompanied by Romarinho and Jorge Henrique.

Concerned about giving rhythm to the game to the greatest number of players possible, Tite ended up running a lot of the Alvinegro squad in that second half. The attack had Romarinho, Jorge Henrique, Martínez, Emerson Sheik, Guerrero, among others.

Little by little, the coach prepared Guerrero so that he could perform at his peak when the team needed it most. At the Worlds, the shirt 9 scored two goals, enough for two 1-0 victories over Al Ahly, from Egypt, and Chelsea, from England. After that it was just to celebrate the second world championship in alvinegra history.

But Tite went through some turmoil and after receiving the pejorative nickname of “Empatite”, due to the number of draws the team had at the 2013 Brazilian Nationals, he left the command of Corinthians.

Revamped, he returned to the club in 2015, willing to rewrite his legacy at Corinthians. Before a staunch defender of the defensive organization combo plus quick counterattack, Tite in 2015 pitched a lightweight team, which practically flew alone in the second round of that year’s Brazilian Nationals.

The team had a performance growth when the coach decided to establish the quartet formed by Renato Augusto and Jadson among the starters in the creation of plays, Malcom on the sides to take advantage of the burst of speed that he generated, and Vagner Love’s top scorer nose.

From the 9th of July, when the four of them played together, and won 2-0 at Athetico-PR, Corinthians lined up a sequence of 16 games without losing in the Brazilian Championship, with 12 wins. Although they lost twice to Santos, which caused Timão’s elimination from that Cup in Brazil, in the Brasileirão Corinthians would only be defeated on September 16, when they lost 2-1 to Internacional 2-1.

But it was just a setback for the team, which ended up scoring 71 goals in that tournament, conceding just 31 goals in 38 games. If the artillery ended up in the hands of Ricardo Oliveira, who scored 20 times for Santos, Timão knew how to diversify its goals. Jadson scored 13 goals; Love, 12; Renato Augusto and Malcom, five each. The result, of course, happened, and Corinthians lifted its sixth Brazilian title at the end of that year.

Regardless of whether or not he starts the quartet formed by Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian, coach Sylvinho wants to maintain the team’s positive sequence.

Since Giuliano, the first hired reinforcement and also the first to debut, Corinthians hasn’t known what it’s like to lose in the Brasileirão. There are three victories, over Ceará, Athletico-PR and Grêmio, and three draws with Santos, Juventude and Atlético-GO.

For that you will have to overcome an opponent packed by two straight victories. With 21 points, América-MG tries to get out of the relegation zone. In addition to an opponent hungry for victory, on Sunday, Timão meets again coach Vágner Mancini, who led Corinthians in 2020 and 2021, and was replaced by Sylvinho before the start of the Brasileirão.

Datasheet

Competition: Brazilian championship

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Day: September 19, 2021, Sunday

Schedule: 6:15 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Sávio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and José Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (DF)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Willian (Gustavo Mosquito), Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Job

Technician: Sylvinho

America-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho, Ademir; Mauro Zárate, Fabricio Daniel, Ribamar.

Technician: Vagner Mancini.