Corinthians draws with América-MG in Willian’s debut – 09/19/2021

Willian’s debut for Corinthians was not the way the fan imagined. This Sunday, Timão left behind on the scoreboard, but sought a 1-1 draw with América-MG, at Neo Química Arena, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

With the result, Sylvinho’s team reached seven games undefeated and went to 30 points, in the 6th position of the competition. The team led by Vagner Mancini, on the other hand, has 22, in 17th place.

Alvinegro’s next appointment is the derby against Palmeiras, on Saturday (25), at 7 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena. The team from Minas, in turn, receives Flamengo at the Arena Independência, on Sunday (26), at 11:00 am (GMT).

Coelho surprised and was superior in the first minutes of the match, creating good chances. In one of them, Willian did not follow Marlon, who entered the area and took advantage of Zárate’s cross to hit first and swing Cassio’s net after six minutes. Alvinegro sought a draw with Giuliano at 16, after a good move by Gabriel Pereira and Willian and submissions by Jô and Roger Guedes defended by Matheus Cavichioli.

After the goal, Sylvinho’s team had the best opportunities, but stopped in the good defenses of Cavichioli. In the first half, Gabriel even hit the crossbar. In the second stage, Giuliano wasted a good chance sending him out, while Renato Augusto, who replaced Willian, hit the post.

First time

Even playing away from home, America had no difficulty in bringing danger to Corinthians’ goal. Since the beginning of the match, Coelho had a good marking on the ball and Mauro Zárate got the better of Gabriel to create the main opportunities.

In the first minute, Zárate made a good launch for Juninho, who nodded to Ribamar. Free inside the area, the attacker tried to hit first and sent him out.

Shortly after, Juninho intercepted Jô’s pass in the middle and found Zárate. The Argentine played first for Lucas Kal, who had space to finish from a distance and demand a good defense from Cassio.

It didn’t take long for visitors to open the scoreboard. On minute six, Zárate advanced on the right, easily dodged Gabriel and crossed to left-back Marlon, who was not followed by Willian and arrived hitting the small area with his left hand to beat Cassio.

Despite the advantage, America continued to press. Ribamar had another chance to score, this time after receiving a great launch from Ademir, but stopped in another good defense by Cassio, who prevented the touch by covering.

In the first time it came to attack with danger, Corinthians shook the opposing net. On minute 16, Gabriel Pereira stole the ball in the defense field and received it in speed in the attack. The boy advanced on the right and found Willian inside the area, who crossed from first to the penalty spot, Roger Guedes dominated and hit his right foot. Matheus Cavichioli defended, and Jô took the rebound in the small area, but the goalkeeper made another great intervention. In a new leftover, Jô fixed for Giuliano, who finished low in the right corner of the American goal to tie.

With the tie, the confrontation was more balanced, with the two teams creating good opportunities. América arrived twice with Ademir, but the attacking midfielder stopped Cassio in the most dangerous attempt (in the other one he kicked from a distance and sent him out.

Corinthians responded with Róger Guedes, who made a good play on the left, took it to the middle and submitted a cross, but saw Cavichioli make another beautiful save. Following the move, Gabriel got the leftover out of the area after a corner kick and hit the crossbar.

Second time

In the second stage, América started to keep the ball longer, while Corinthians bet on counterattacks. Timão improved, while Coelho had difficulty overcoming the alvinegra marking.

The best arrivals were from the owners of the house. After a great move by Róger Guedes, Giuliano almost turned the score around when he invaded the area and submitted, taking paint off Cavichioli’s right post and wasting a huge opportunity. The midfielder was back in danger after a few minutes, when he advanced through the middle, cut the mark and hit placed, but weak.

In his 250th game for Corinthians, Jô made good pivots for Giuliano to enter the area, but he was wrong when it came to the finish. The center forward took advantage of Fábio Santos’ header and won the body marking, but hit weakly on top of Matheus Cavichioli.

Renato Augusto spent about 30 minutes on the field, replacing Willian, but he had enough time to create a good chance. First, shirt 8 received it at the entrance to the area, pivoted and hit América’s right post.

Corinthians’ last big arrival was with Giuliano. After Jô’s deviation, the midfielder headed in the small area, but Matheus Cavichioli made another beautiful save to keep the tie until the end.

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 1 x 1 AMERICA-MG

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Hour: 6:15 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and Jose Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (both from DF)

VAR: Wagner Reway (VAR-Fifa / PB)

Yellow card: Gabriel (Corinthians)

Red card: Gabriel (Corinthians)

GOALS: marlon, at six minutes of 1st T (AME) and Giuliano, at 16 minutes of 1ºTMarlon, at six minutes of 1ºT (COR)

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Willian (Renato Augusto), Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mosquito), Giuliano (Luan) and Róger Guedes; Job

Technician: Sylvinho

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Anderson, Ricardo Silva and Marlon (Alan Ruschel); Lucas Kal (Zé Ricardo), Juninho and Alê; Mauro Zárate (Yan Sasse), Ademir and Ribamar (Rodolfo).

Technician: Vagner Mancini