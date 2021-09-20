Corinthians fans criticize Sylvinho: ‘He has to be fired at half-time’

Corinthians finished the first 45 minutes tying 1-1 with América Mineiro, this Sunday (19th), at the Neo Química Arena, and angered their fans on social media.
Through Twitter, several Alvinegro fans criticized the football presented by the team in the first half and even asked for the resignation of coach Sylvinho while still in the dressing room. See the reactions below:
Take advantage and fire Sylvinho in the meantime
Out Sylvinho!!!! We need a technician to match.
Sylvio quit Corinthians
OUTSIDE SYLVINHO
Why are Gabriel, Fábio Santos and Jô untouchable? Why is it taking so long to fire Sylvinho’s intern
Congratulations to Cassio for avoiding an embarrassment in the first half and to Willian for looking for a game.
Because the mediocre intern Sylvinho is the shame. Disorganized team, without creation and getting suffocated at home. Gabriel? Jo? Fabio Santos? weak pancake
Corinthians is playing in a scheme never seen in football, the team is all MESSY, it seems that no one has a role on the field, you are taking pressure from AMERICA MG
this here is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/ILsSBjsm0n
