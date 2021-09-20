Corinthians, Grêmio and Red Bull are excited. By Paulinho, who is back from Arabia – Prism

São Paulo Brazil

Corinthians, Grêmio and Red Bull Bragantino.

The boards of the three clubs have already tried, since yesterday, to find out about Paulinho.

The 33-year-old midfielder negotiated with the three clubs in the first half of the year, before giving in to the offer of US$4 million, around R$21 million, in each of the three seasons he would spend at Al Ahly, in Saudi Arabia. In other words, it would receive 12 million dollars, around R$ 63 million in total.

But, even captain of Pitso Mosimane’s team, the defensive midfielder couldn’t play well. According to the Arab press, he insisted on contacting the directors and alleging ‘serious private problems’ in Brazil. And who decided to return to the country. The board understood and the ‘friendly’ termination was made.

The player’s spell at Al Ahly lasted two months.

He only played four games.

And two goals.

He is already preparing his return to Brazil.

As his termination happened after the Arabian transfer window closed, he will only be able to play in 2021.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves and, mainly, Roberto de Andrade, want the player. If it wasn’t for Al Ahly’s ‘indecent’ proposal, he would have every chance of playing for Corinthians.

With Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes, Giuliano and Willian, the club became much more attractive to the athlete.

Felipão, however, continues with the fixed idea of ​​hiring the steering wheel. The two have a great relationship. And Grêmio will compete in it.

As well as Red Bull Bragantino, where he has an excellent relationship with the board, so much so that he trained there when he returned from China, even before his agreement with Arabia.

The dispute promises to be fierce.

The contacts of interested parties have already started with his omnipresent businessman: Giuliano Bertolucci.

Paulinho will not be without club options in Brazil.

In 2021, only Qatar, Mexico and Argentina would remain.

Unlikely destinations…